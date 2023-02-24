In his annual State of the Union address this month, President Joe Biden proudly pointed out that under his administration about 10 million applications were filed for new businesses, which translated into 5.1 new businesses. Impressive?

Actually that record high should have been expected according to the Commerce Institute, a small-business industry data resource. Take a look at new business startups, and you’ll see that the trend has been upward for several years covering at least part of two previous administrations.

So why the spike in 2020-2022? Most likely it was COVID. Millions of small enterprises went out of business during that time. As Aristotle said, “nature abhors a vacuum” and in our post-pandemic world an abundance of small business aspirants are eager to fill the void.

These days, the American dream isn’t about owning your own home, it’s about owning your own business, and because of the epidemic, those who’d been waiting on the sidelines to (naively) take the risk — a good thing — have stuck. But wait. How come so many small businesses went belly up? Were they victims of tragically unfortunate circumstances beyond their control, or was it something else?

For millions it was something else: they weren’t operating in a way that prepared them to compete with big business, or big anything else for that matter, such as a worldwide pandemic. The common ‘wisdom’ is that small businesses can’t compete for survival, the number one priority, with big corporate entities nor their equivalent (i.e. COVID). Not true.

In our case, a $1.5 million annual revenues local service business were faced with the incursion into our Colorado Springs marketplace of two new major corporate conglomerate competitors with annual revenues in the billions of dollars. They could have, and should have, been much smarter in their invasion.

They thought that because of their world-known name recognition they’d be able to stroll in and dominate with minimal effort. Didn’t happen. Why? We were prepared to defend our business turf. It was our only focus, theirs’ was spread out over many markets and many product divisions. They didn’t understand that some high-performing local businesses can be tenacious and fiercely competitive by having utilized legitimate and consistent basic business principles over time: innovative high quality service/products, delivered reliably and consistently, priced fairly, and continuously communicated to customers through that process.

So what are the keys to surviving “big box” “corporate” competitors, and catastrophic events? As we have seen, some small businesses have survived, and some have failed never to be resurrected. Why the survivors? Answer: preparation. Why the failures?” Answer, a lack of understanding of their industry fully, their customers’ needs and desires, the fickle nature of the marketplace, and money.

For the failures, a principal reason was a lack of financial reserves to endure, keep their operations alive and viable until the worst was over. The same is true if there’s a big competitor moving into your business neighborhood. You need financial staying power.

And, of course, to have such power your business must be profitable, yes, that which is taxed. And remember, profits are not what owners are entitled to as compensation, they belong to the company and if survival is foremost, which it should be, those dollars remaining from profits should be saved for as they say, a rainy day, or month, or even a year.

At its most fundamental, in small business It’s all about survival. As inspirational writer Orison Swett Morden said: “Success is not measured by what you accomplish, but by the opposition you have encountered, and the courage with which you have maintained the struggle against overwhelming odds.”

Tuck Aikin is a retired consumer credit reporting industry professional.