It’s not every day you get to eat breakfast while sitting on hay bales in the middle of an otherwise busy city street intersection — but that day came around again this week in Colorado Springs.

Dating back to 1936 and serving as the kickoff event for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo season, the annual Colorado Springs Street Breakfast went off without a hitch Wednesday. After three weeks of nearly unprecedented rain, the organizer’s timing couldn’t have been better. The skies were clear, and the air was warm as thousands streamed into the city’s downtown corridor.

It takes over 500 volunteers to pull it off, including a large contingent of soldiers from nearby Fort Carson. They start setting up in the middle of the night, lay out the more than one thousand hay bales, and then start cooking. And cooking. By the time the last meal was served, 1,500 pounds of eggs were scrambled, 1,100 pounds of pancakes were flipped, and 500 gallons of coffee and 7,500 pints of milk were drunk. Lots of orange juice, too.

My family and I have been attending the breakfast for years, a fun summer tradition that reminds us of the city’s heritage — and leaves us praying that many of the values on display extend beyond the special event itself.

It was the late movie director John Ford who observed, “It is easier to get an actor to be a cowboy than to get a cowboy to be an actor.” That truism was on display this week, and it’ll continue to unfold during the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. The Range Riders and cowboys here aren’t acting — it’s who they really are, and that’s something for which we should all be grateful.

Standing up on the makeshift stage at Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue, Grant Adkisson welcomed the throng and then said with great enthusiasm, “You’re our kind of people!”

I’ve ridden a horse only a few times, and live in a small west-side neighborhood, but it turns out the Range Riders, ranchers and cowboys are my kind of people, too.

Adkisson is a native Coloradoan. His family homesteaded in the late 1800s. For the last half-century, though, he’s been pastoring, including a cowboy church in Cañon City. His mission is to worship God and love people. So it wasn’t out-of-character to find Grant standing on stage and leading the crowd in saying grace before breakfast.

Pastor Adkisson thanked God for the beautiful day, for those gathered, for the food and the volunteers who made it possible. He thanked the Lord for providing resources the Range Riders are pouring back into the community. He asked for safety for all participants in the upcoming rodeo, and then for the ride to come. Finally, he thanked God for our police, firefighters, first responders and city officials.

He concluded the prayer by asking it all “In Jesus’ name, Amen!”

I looked around at all those gathered, at the scores of children and adults. They were wearing happy and grateful faces. No gripes, no groans. No complaints. That’s because there should be nothing controversial about praying publicly. The right to pray is a privilege that our forefathers died for — and our men and women in uniform currently fight for.

It struck me watching our boys and all those gathered that they were enjoying a taste of normal, of an America that once was and still is, at least here in Colorado Springs where sanity still reigns.

This might not happen in Chicago, New York or San Francisco. But it could — and should.

In fact, those declining cities would be far better off if they weren’t so afraid to invite people of strong faith up on stage. There are many reasons Colorado Springs is thriving, but one of the main ones is because it warmly welcomes men like Pastor Grant Adkisson to offer a blessing in Jesus’ name.

Paul J. Batura is a local writer and host of the “WHAT A LIFE! Lessons from Legends” podcast. He can be reached via email: Paul@PaulBatura.com or on Twitter @PaulBatura.