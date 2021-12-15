In Colorado, more than two people a day are dying from fentanyl overdoses. That’s 64 people each month. We are tragically on pace to lose more than 700 fellow Coloradans this year alone to these poison pills.
That’s a terrifying number, but it’s even more shocking compared to 2019, when the fentanyl overdose death total was 222. And last year, when it was 540. Colorado’s increase in fentanyl overdose deaths is more than twice the national rate.
Why are we seeing this exponential increase in fentanyl overdose deaths here in Colorado and how can we try to stop it?
There are many reasons for fentanyl’s increased prevalence in Colorado. First, fentanyl is easy to make and flooding into our country largely unchecked. It’s a synthetic opioid, meaning it’s cheaply concocted in a lab. There’s no need for the massive poppy fields necessary to produce opium or the coca plants necessary to produce cocaine.
Rather, the fentanyl streaming across our southern border is made in clandestine labs in Mexico with chemicals often imported from China. And while my team can and is working hard to prosecute the smugglers who bring this garbage to Colorado and the drug organizations that happily pocket the profits of this poison at the expense of real lives, we can’t turn off the wide-open spigot of these drugs coming across our southern border. It is no coincidence that the current mess at the border coincides with an extraordinary national increase in fentanyl deaths.
Second, Colorado’s laws are well behind the times in dealing with this newer and more dangerous poison. Not too long ago it was a felony to illegally possess unprescribed fentanyl. But in 2019, Colorado’s legislature rolled that back even in the face of a growing overdose trend. Colorado’s current drug law treats the possession of 4 grams of fentanyl as a user-amount, with misdemeanor penalties. But here’s the problem: Just 2 milligrams can kill someone. To put that in context, think of the sweetener packet you put in your morning coffee. That’s 1 gram, or 1,000 milligrams. That means that under Colorado’s current laws, someone can possess up to 2,000 deadly doses of fentanyl and avoid felony prosecution. Even worse, a dealer must have more than 225 grams (potentially 112,500 lethal doses!) of fentanyl before the crime becomes a Level 1 drug felony facing serious prison time.
To understand why the level of crime matters for these drug dealers, you need to understand the consequences (or lack thereof) for a drug misdemeanor. In Colorado, if you are caught with enough fentanyl to kill 2,000 people, you likely will be given a summons or personal recognizance bond and released pending trial. That means Colorado’s poison peddlers are likely in and out of the criminal justice system faster than you can get through lines at DIA.
This enables drug dealers to hide in plain sight without fear of real consequences. Recent news about drug-dealing at Union Station is a perfect example of this. Under Colorado’s offender-friendly drug laws, a dealer can possess what appears to be a misdemeanor quantity of fentanyl and walk away from an encounter with the police with a ticket for possession. Only after three prior misdemeanor convictions does it become a felony.
Third, there are no additional consequences for dealers who distribute drugs that ultimately kill someone. Unlike the federal system, which adds a lengthy prison sentence enhancer to drug distribution resulting in death, Colorado has no such penalty. In 2016, after seeing the deadly wake of a repeat opioid pill dealer, my office sought the support of legislators to pass such a law, but the bill died in committee. This leaves families of people lost to fentanyl overdoses with almost no justice, and the people who killed them with almost no consequences.
I’m hopeful that after seeing the fentanyl epidemic continue to take the lives of more and more victims every year, legislators will see it is time for action. Let’s send a clear and unequivocal message that dealers who push drugs causing death will face swift and certain consequences. If we drive up the cost of their illegal enterprises they will hopefully think twice about bringing their poison here.
John Kellner is the elected district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, which includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.