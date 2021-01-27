I want to encourage everyone who has not been on earth for at least 84 years, to shoot for it, stay safe and healthy; it’s amusing. I wanted to share my 2 cents worth on the president and vice president’s inauguration since I have personally attended an in-person invitation and a television invitation.
Jan. 20, 1977, I witnessed President-elect Jimmy Carter’s installation to President James Earl Carter and Vice President-elect Walter Mondale to vice president. During the 1976 presidential election cycle, Wellington Webb of Denver appointed me to work in the southern part of Colorado. I was to promote the deeds of Carter to voters within El Paso and Pueblo counties.
The goal was to register potential voters, especially in El Paso County, then concentrate on getting them to the polls. We were not successful in El Paso County. Gerald Ford received 21 more points, percentage-wise; whereas, Pueblo was a robust Democratic county and went for President Carter. Neither did President Carter receive the electoral votes for Colorado. Therefore, I was stunned when I received an invitation to the inauguration in Washington, D.C.
On Jan. 19, 1977, the Wellington Webb Colorado for Carter’s group left Denver. Our first landing was in Chicago for Mr. and Mrs. John Johnson, owners of Ebony and Jet magazines. We toured the beautiful Johnson building facing Lake Michigan. Our next landing was for Coretta King in Atlanta and a King Center tour. At the center, I met students studying for their doctorates.
On our arrival at the hotel in D.C., the first person we saw was Vernon Jordan of the National Urban League waiting at the elevator. He knew the Johnsons and Mrs. King and thus acknowledged them with a big grin.
The morning of the 20th, the Colorado District 1 congressional Rep. Patricia Schroeder prepared a large pot of bean chili in her office. This was breakfast. Standing in freezing weather for about 45 minutes before the installation at noon, we had an excellent view of the platform and its dignitaries.
With so many people around me and different conversations going on at the same time, I heard very little of the dialogue on the platform, even with loudspeakers. That evening there were a variety of inauguration balls to attend. I don’t remember which one I attended.
Jan. 20, 2021, the inauguration was via television. From the time of Lady Gaga’s “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the range of her voice, which I did not expect, my tears began to flow. (Until I heard Gaga, I thought only Whitney Houston could sing “The Star Spangled Banner” and hit those notes). I was able to hear every word of the installation of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I heard every word of each song distinct, every note of the elaborate military band and a capella of “Amazing Grace” full of grace. (I’m such a fan of Garth Brooks). J Lo was definitely from the block and well-appreciated by me, a Harlemite. And then there was Amanda Gorman a genius brain well above her years. Her mannerisms of working her hands to match and emphasize her words were outstanding.
Most reviews of the program addressed the fashions. Other than Lady Gaga and her skirt, I missed the excitement of watching the fashion show. I know our women are always fashionable for an occasion of this magnitude. I did notice Bernie Sanders because he didn’t have on a hat, and I thought of how cold I was in 1977.
Given my druthers, I enjoyed the 2021 version so much. Both years had its positives, yet there were no tears in 1977, no swelling of emotions, just looking at new experiences, persons and things. I found both programs filled with honor and blessings for being an American citizen.
Through the courts, excessive energy was displayed by the outgoing president to deny many in the nation their legitimate vote. I could not believe that anyone would request that counting of votes would cease long before the time appropriated.
The 2021 inauguration has my voice in my vote and my emotions with a thumbs-up.
June Waller is retired from working at Colorado Housing Authorities, in bail bonds and real estate. Waller is a member of Hillside Advisory Team, a grant-giving group in the Hillside neighborhood.