I would like to begin with one of my favorite Yogi Berra quotes. Along with his athletic talents that earned him a plaque in the baseball Hall of Fame, Yogi was known and loved for his charming malapropisms. Once, when asked about his favorite hangout, Yogi replied “Nobody goes there anymore because it’s too crowded.”
Many of us have experienced that. The hidden gem, a favorite eatery, bar, trail or camping spot, has evolved from well-kept secret to popular destination where it can sometimes be difficult to find space.
This is the Manitou Incline in 2020. What was once a very short rail line serving a utility station and then a thrilling rail car ride for tourists and locals, has evolved into an iconic and renowned physical workout that tests the finest of athletes and “weekend warriors” alike.
As word spread of the Incline’s unique and extraordinary challenge, people have come from far and wide by the tens of thousands with upwards of 250,000 annual trips up the staircase.
Such numbers came as something of a shock to nearby residents and public officials who never anticipated the impact that 2013’s “legalization” of the Incline would have. However, the Incline began drawing national attention long before that. In 2008, the New York Times did an extensive article about the Incline, a harbinger of notoriety to come.
People on both sides of this issue need to step back, take a breath and find some understanding of the different points of view.
Imagine if you have lived along Ruxton Avenue, the only route to the Incline, for more than 10 years, as some people have. Imagine a little piece of paradise lost to the popularity of the Incline and a seemingly endless parade of people, on weekends especially.
The reality is the Pikes Peak Cog Railway (scheduled to resume operations in 2021) has been operating from its station on Ruxton Avenue since 1891. Therefore one could assume that residents of Manitou Springs have been accustomed to thousands of tourists visiting annually.
To expect every visitor to be a model citizen would be unrealistic. The best we can do is encourage people, regardless of your reason for visiting Manitou Springs, to respect the people who live there year round.
On the other side, the most ardent opponents of the Incline should realize that most “Incliners” don’t visit the area to annoy the locals. For many users, the Incline has become an integral part of their life.
An entire community has come together around the Incline. Strangers have become fast friends while other climbers have found hope and relief from whatever demons have dogged them, mentally or physically. While the physical benefits of using the Incline are obvious, it also provides a positive, psychological lift for some, a confidence builder and morale booster.
As with any controversial issue, toning down rhetoric, reining in emotions and promoting constructive dialogue are essential elements in achieving solutions, all of which must be tempered by the realization that such solutions are not going to make everyone happy.
Change can be hard. Anyone who has lived on Ruxton Avenue for any length of time has experienced dramatic changes in the amount of human traffic on their street. On the other side of that coin are Incline users who have enjoyed being able to have a rigorous workout when they want to at no charge. Any reservation and/or fee system would not be a welcome change for them. Finding some middle ground will be key to resolving some of these issues. That will take some time and patience.
Bill Beagle is president of the Incline Friends.