It is difficult to forget or forgive the actions of police in this latest encounter in Minneapolis. One policeman applied the excess force that resulted in a death, but the others who observed and did nothing to mitigate the situation are also guilty. The senseless killing of men and women (mostly men, mostly black) is not even remotely OK.
Why does this happen so often to victims who are not a significant threat to police? If the police perpetrators we’re young, just out-of-training officers we of the general public might see a cause and effect. But most are seasoned officers with years of praise and respect.
We should ask, what is wrong with the system? Has there been previous heinous acts which were only observed by peers and not even reported? Why? What can be done? It is not right that all the good, well trained, well aware of their job policeman, are painted with actions of a few. What is wrong with the system that fails to weed out the abusive, the mean, the overreacting? It’s time to find out!
The protesters who came to make their feelings plain to all are not the problem. It is their right to assemble, chant, wave signs, say provocative things and create the circumstances for recognition of a local and national problem. We know that there are some who see no value in such protest but require further bloodshed, destruction and disruption to make their point or push their own agenda and go well beyond the goals of mostly spontaneous reaction. Tonight the Honorable Mayor of Chicago spoke of those who bring weapons to a rally expecting to injure, smash, blow up, burn and break things to garner attention and create the atmosphere for some more disruptive agenda. She condemned them and praised her police as a bulwark against nonsensical violence.
Something though must be done to avoid these incidents of excessive force. Punishment after the deed is not enough. We, as legislators, must push our civic leaders to do more to come up with solutions. We aren’t close enough to where the leather meets the road to come up with all the answers.
A national and a state and a municipality approach must be undertaken to foster a broad road to seeking a solution and it must involve the full breath of these communities. It will not be quick because a plethora of separate entities with a stake in the outcome must be partnered to achieve a real solution.
State Representative Lois Landgraf represents House District 21.