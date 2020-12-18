For as long as history has recorded military efforts, holding the high ground has always been one of the keys to success. Scouting teams, aircraft, radar and satellites...these capabilities allow us to look ahead to inform the next strategic move. While times and technology have changed, the formulation of holding the high ground has not, and it should be one of the metrics by which Colorado Springs should be selected as the permanent home for U.S. Space Command.
The high ground is not just about height or geography. Rather it is also about support structures that surround you that deliver intelligence, offer logistical support, provide reinforcements and ultimately enable decisive action to be taken. For as worthy as the other finalist locations might be as prospective homes to U.S. Space Command, no area or region of the country has what the Colorado Springs community offers. Our density of military facilities and capabilities within Colorado are certainly notable, but it is all of the orbiting structures that deserve the utmost in attention and consideration in making this decision.
After more than three decades of service in the Navy, I’ve learned firsthand that no command or operation can afford to be an island unto itself. While each command is assigned independence and charged with specific fulfilling missions, it is what orbits that structure that can be its greatest strengths and most comprehensive of assets.
That is where Colorado Springs stands out.
Besides the remarkable talent shaped by the Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs is home to first-rate universities and technical schools that are exceedingly capable of forging the personnel needed to support U.S. Space Command in its activities but having educational degrees and accreditations in hand do not assure you that you will have the people you need. You also need to retrain, reskill and reinforce talent at all levels and times to be at the leading edge of technology development and deployment. It is also a factor on which any resilient command depends.
Additionally, having access to companies and small enterprises that are driving innovation in machine learning, data analytics, artificial intelligence, geospatial applications and other cutting-edge disciplines are critical to supporting a command charged with protecting against evolving and dynamic threats.
These corporate capacities are in addition to the more than 250 aerospace and defense companies that call Colorado and Colorado Springs home, and place our city and state near the top of states in these 21st century operational and market sectors. Each one of these enterprises reservoirs of expertise to draw from that will allow U.S. Space Command to always have ready allies and partners for what’s next on the global risk continuum.
While they might not carry rank or wear military uniforms, the private sector is by far the most agile and responsive of partners to dynamic circumstances anywhere in the world. Look around our region and you will see company names known, and some not so well known that are literally the connective tissue that make today’s critical infrastructure of space possible.
Those enterprises touch every infrastructure, too — from agriculture, public safety, finance, manufacturing and more. This pool of talent is on top of having the nation’s largest concentration of aerospace employees anywhere in the United States.
These are also the same people who are always seeking the perpetual high ground to be ready for our nation’s challenges. Not just to retain leadership and competitive edge, but also sustainability as well as operational security for their missions. They, too, call this region home and there is no greater or more diverse set of assets on which Space Command can depend.
To be sure, space today is not characterized by the two-dimensional Cold War-era, East vs. West competition. A growing number of nations from almost every continent are entering the space economy and domain, which is worthy of acclaim and concern. It also means the high ground will be contested far more than it ever has been before and that is the environment that this version of U.S. Space Command inherited on Day One of its standup.
For this reason and more, a U.S. Space Command permanently residing in Colorado Springs offers America’s military leadership and personnel, as well as our national and economic security interests the Day One Ready resolve and capabilities it will require and depend upon to serve strategically, effectively and operationally every day of its mission.
While the high ground that Colorado Springs has with its tremendous views, it’s our capabilities, resources and resolve that will make all the difference for the U.S. Space Command ... which is why it should call Colorado Springs simply by one word — home.
Tom Zelibor is CEO of Space Foundation, based in Colorado Springs.