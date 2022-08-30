In an already untenable climate where schoolteachers are expected to hold many responsibilities and put in many hours outside of school, Academy District 20 announced a
policy shift earlier this year that is effectively requiring many teachers this fall to do more work with no additional pay. Coined as the, “6&8,” teachers at high schools in the district responded to
this policy through protest by calling in sick in such numbers that the district closed high schools as of February 18, 2021 earlier this year.
It is no secret that across the nation many schools are facing shortages of teachers, a problem only exacerbated by the pandemic. According to the Colorado Department of Education’s findings in a survey analyzing teaching shortages in Colorado as of the 2021-2022 school year, 8% or 440 teaching positions remained unfilled. In addition to that, 20% or 1,128 of 5,729 positions available for hire were filled through shortage mechanisms. With teachers already struggling across the state, districts now more than ever should be putting faculty’s needs at the forefront of their consideration.
The superintendent of the district, Thomas Gregory, has justified this policy by stating that the policy would increase course offerings, reduce class sizes, and extend the master schedule. Teachers on the other side of the aisle, however, deal with a calendar that schedules
them as instructing twelve classes for an eight-block schedule in one year for the same pay that they received in preceding years when they instructed eleven classes for that same eight-block
schedule in one year. This automatically reduces their time devoted to planning periods.
Proponents and those behind the new policy express their sympathies and believe that they can find a mutually-satisfactory outcome for both students and teachers at schools within the district, but no such policy, or change in the policy being implemented to address concerns about fair pay, has been pursued since the announcement of the new policy going into effect.
As a former student enrolled at a high school within the district, it is true that high schools are populated and that course offerings could be limited. On one occasion, I recall not having my three alternative choices for an elective I had been accidentally scheduled into despite not having experience or having declared any interest in that offering. But at the end of the day, a policy that harms teachers by inadequately paying them and reducing the time they have for making lesson plans, grading, and other duties outside of instruction also harms students’ ability to be successful in their respective learning environments It leaves me wondering what my younger sibling will be forced to handle as a student in Academy District 20 in coming years.