Teachers across the United States and elsewhere began March thinking about how far their students had come, what key standards and skills they’d need to practice before state testing, and how they wanted to end the school year. One by one, districts across the U.S. and beyond closed their school buildings and began to incorporate distance learning. COVID-19 was moving fast, and the risk to school communities was great. Teachers from around the world came together and pooled knowledge of online resources and programs, units they’d created, and their love of the kids they serve to provide schooling in a time of crisis. Administrators worked with their districts to remind them of the most important things during a crisis: a sense of connection, support, and compassion for children, their families, and each other.
As state testing was canceled and districts realized that school-closures would prove to be a longer break than expected, teachers revised their focus from test preparation to supporting students and revisiting the gaps in understanding that kids had shown in the classroom. Using tools like Google Classroom, Zoom, and a host of others, teachers learned new technology to help support their students remotely, providing opportunities for kids to learn in new ways, keeping them excited and connected to one another and to their areas of interest.
In all of this though, I have noticed via social media, blogs, and remote chats with friends across the country, teachers are worried more about their kids than they are academics. They knew that academics were important, but structure and connection needed to happen before anything new could be learned. For some students, the connection was what they needed most.
They prioritized sharing good things, letting kids journal and share their thoughts and ideas, and reaching out to the families they served to see what was needed, whether it be technology or food or money for necessities like rent and utilities to help maintain strong connections with them.
The population that my school serves, gifted children and their families, is not any different from any other school. Our students come from all walks of life, some wealthy, some not. They are anxious in this time, and the intensities of the kids and their gifted parents (apples don’t fall far from trees, you see) are plentiful in crisis. Children and parents melt when unexpected things pile on top of another: the computer won’t connect to the internet, the Zoom meeting disconnected in the middle of a presentation, the refrigerator broke and now the milk’s gone bad, and we can’t get the garage door to open. Overwhelm feels so much greater when we are responding in crisis mode.
A friend posted on social media that she cracked because she simply couldn’t be the teacher her child needed at that moment — she was never meant to homeschool. I, and several others, reminded her that she is not homeschooling. She is schooling while in crisis. She has to grant herself and her child grace. Learning will happen. Fractions will be mastered while baking a cake together, and science will happen while watching the garden grow. Grammar will be learned by reading “The Hobbit” together, and writing will get done through comic strips created on the bathroom tile before bed and bedtime stories about clouds transforming into kingdoms earlier in the day.
In times of crisis, people will come together and it’s important that we not forget that. Teachers support one another and the families they serve. Administrators brainstorm how to take care of their teachers and their families, and districts pool resources to support the community.
This week, we learned that we’ll not go back to school this year. That traditional sense of closure won’t be there for our kids and ourselves. But when the stay-at-home orders lift, we’ll have come to the realization of what is truly important in our school communities: support, connection, and compassion.
Teresa Brown is the dean of student support and teacher coach at Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning in Colorado Springs. She is a member of the Association of American Educators and an AAE Foundation Advocacy Fellow.