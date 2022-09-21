We are grateful that there are citizens as protective and enthusiastic about the history and stewardship of the 130-year-old Union Printers Home as we are! We would like to correct some inaccuracies that have recently appeared in The Gazette Letters to the Editor.
The Union Printers Home was purchased in June 2021 by six local investors with deep roots in, and love for, this community. We’re committed to preserving the history and the landmark buildings. We came together quickly with private investment when we learned UPH was slated to be sold. We feared the property would up in the hands of those who might not be committed to bringing the stately late 1800s era property out of disrepair and preserving it for generations to come.
As noted in previous letters, there is some activity on the 26-acre campus, as we’ve engaged many consultants, contractors and advisors including arborists, structural engineers and architects, historical architects and preservationists, surveyors, geotechnical and environmental engineers to develop a master plan for the property. The master plan will blend elements of adaptive reuse with new construction encompassing a mix of uses including hospitality, retail, commercial, dining, entertainment and residential. The campus will be available to the public and visitors with open parklike qualities.
We will be engaging many others to evaluate and determine the best ways to preserve and share the rich history of this important institution and landmark. UPH Partners has hired the multidiscipline firm of Sasaki as the lead consultant providing master planning, architecture, and landscape architecture and overseeing the many specialists listed above. It will be a very extensive process that will take several years, and large resources, to bring the property back to a condition where it can safely be enjoyed by visitors from Colorado Springs and beyond.
As for the most recent questions, trees and landscaping on the property has been severely neglected over many years. Arborists overseen by Sasaki are taking inventory of every tree and determining which need to be removed or trimmed for the health of the trees and safety to people on the grounds. Many of the older trees, similar to those throughout the city, were severely damaged in the late winter storm. To be clear, a small number of trees have been removed, and only those that were dead or severely diseased. Regarding water, we have worked extensively with Colorado Springs Utilities to ensure that the landscape is watered while being as conservation-minded as possible, given the current vegetation.
When it comes to the built environment, structural engineers, historical architects and preservationists are assessing the condition of all structures on the property. It is our fervent desire to keep and share as much of the history and historic buildings as we are able. We appreciate the collaborative efforts we’ve had with the Historic Preservation Alliance and other community groups. Final assessments regarding the structural safety of the secondary buildings will also take 18-24 months. We are committed to preserving and bringing back to life the historic “castle,” and to the degree possible, the structures that were originally built to care for members of the International Typographical Union.
Preserving the rich and fascinating history of the Union Printers Home in a way that ensures a safe environment for all who may use it has been our first-priority in the revitalization effort. To date, our team of conservationists and volunteers has documented thousands of pieces of the home’s past 130 years. It’s been a painstaking process, but one the partners are committed to because of the important tie to the history and development of Colorado Springs. Our full-time director of history and archives has been sharing many historical materials on our website and social media. Many more items will be made available for public viewing online as well as onsite once the project is completed.
We are grateful for the public support and advocacy we have received in taking on the tremendous task of protecting and revitalizing the Union Printers Home. We encourage everyone to go to our website unionprintershome.com to learn more. Concerns or questions can be offered in our portal online.
Susan Loo Pattee is one of the partners of UPH Partners, a group of longtime local philanthropic and civic-minded investors