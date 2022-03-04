Most people are unaware of the unique relationship between offshore energy, the Gulf of Mexico and the Rocky Mountains. Each year, offshore oil and gas produced in federal waters like the Gulf funds conservation efforts in Colorado. In 2022, those funds will amount to $37 million — earmarked for restoration projects in national parks, forests and wildlife refuges throughout the Centennial State.
Such contributions to our environment are thanks to federal programs like the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Gulf of Mexico Security Act and the Great American Outdoors Act — the latter of which was enacted in 2020 as a bipartisan effort, with Congressional members coming together from both sides of the aisle.
As noteworthy as these programs are, they become empty promises without the necessary funds to support restoration, secure public access and improve recreational opportunities. This is where the relationship with domestic energy development shows its worth; leaseholders pay bonus bids, rental and inspection fees and production royalties to the U.S. Treasury. This revenue is the sole source of funding for the programs.
According to the government for this type of revenue, oil and gas companies operating in U.S. offshore waters paid more than $3 billion to the U.S. Treasury in 2021. In 2022, a total of $2.8 billion has been set aside for the restoration of national parks, forests and wildlife refuges, the vast majority located in the country’s western states.
In addition to funding conservation projects in Colorado and across the country, the Gulf of Mexico is a significant source of the oil and gas needed to fuel our cars, homes and businesses; it sustains hundreds of thousands of domestic direct and indirect jobs; and provides substantial economic contributions.
However, these are not the only benefits provided. From a global perspective, the Gulf contributes in a meaningful way to the fight for our planet’s climate health by providing a viable source of energy at lower emissions that global competitors.
Recent research regarding carbon emissions reveals that Gulf production has approximately half the carbon intensity per barrel of other producing regions worldwide. When it comes to flared or vented methane, the Gulf has consistently been one of the best performing provinces in the world.
Furthermore, according to a 2020 Wood Mackenzie report at least 73.4% of the oil imported to the United States had a higher carbon intensity than Gulf of Mexico production. This data bolsters conclusions in a 2016 Bureau of Ocean Energy Management report, produced under the Obama-Biden Administration, that found emissions would increase without new Gulf lease sales because foreign-produced oil would take its place, and “the production and transport of that foreign oil would emit more” greenhouse gases.
Put simply, oil and gas produced from the Gulf of Mexico is better for the environment than oil and gas produced almost anywhere in the world.
U.S. Gulf of Mexico energy has been a vital part of our country’s bipartisan energy policy for 68 years, under 13 presidents, through competitive federal lease sales. Pausing federal lease sales and delaying the development of the next Five-Year Leasing Program will surely cause more pain at the pump through a reduced domestic supply, increase a reliance on foreign production that the Obama-Biden Administration concluded in 2016 would create more greenhouse gases, and ultimately decrease the funding available to restore and maintain our national parks, forests and wildlife refuges.
Now is the time to unleash the inspiration, dedication, innovation, and perspiration of our American energy workers to continue providing some of the most environmentally advantaged oil and gas there is to fuel our country, while creating a significant contribution to the economy.
U.S. energy production and the conservation of our resources are connected in surprising ways. Relying on domestic energy production not only fuels our vehicles, homes and industries, but also our conservation efforts through the federal leasing program.
Domestic production also reduces our dependence on OPEC+ and imported barrels, which improves the health of our planet, creates domestic jobs and makes energy more affordable for all Americans.
Scott Angelle, the longest-serving director of the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, also held positions in Louisiana as lieutenant governor, secretary of the state Department of Natural Resources and chairman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission.