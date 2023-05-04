We commend Russel Elsberry for asking a series of important questions in his May 1, 2023, letter, “What’s Utilities’ ‘clean energy’ plan?”.

As the System Planning & Projects Officer (leading the department in charge of planning the future of our Utilities system), I would like to respond to his questions and provide some clarity on how we arrived at this moment in our energy transition.

Clean Energy legislation and our Sustainable Energy Plan

Forward-thinking energy planning is at the forefront of all that we do, beginning with our Sustainable Energy Plan. This plan was developed with extensive customer input in 2020 and aligns with Colorado’s 2019 Clean Energy legislation to commit to an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Visit https://www.csu.org/Pages/SustainableEnergyPlan.aspx to learn more about the Sustainable Energy Plan.

The Sustainable Energy Plan features accelerated timetables for closing both coal-fired power plants by 2030. It also includes expanded renewable energy sources, electric grid improvements and enhanced demand side management programs (ways to help our community reduce their usage and bill), among other initiatives.

Accelerating the closure of the Drake Power Plant

To achieve mandated reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, we knew we would have to accelerate efforts to move away from coal, starting with the downtown Martin Drake Power Plant.

The Drake Power Plant reliably served our community for nearly 100 years. Yet, it was no longer financially viable to keep an aging coal-fired power plant in operation when it would likely fail emissions requirements and deadlines in the future. Additionally, the day-to-day costs to keep the plant open would far outweigh any inherent market cost advantages of coal as a fuel source.

In addition to accelerating the closure of the Drake Power Plant, we also moved up the timetable for closing the Ray Nixon Power Plant no later than 2030. This was a difficult decision, but we have determined that closing Nixon is the only path forward to meet an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and avoid far more costly solutions dictated by regulatory authorities.

Timing

Elsberry asked why we shut down the Drake Power Plant last September, rather than waiting until the spring/summer of 2023.

From 2021 to August 2022, Drake’s generators were exclusively fueled by natural gas. Additionally, to better manage operational costs, the plant was relegated to peak demand use only – which meant it was operating less than 3% to 5% of the time, and only during times of high demand such as extremely cold or hot days.

So, closing the plant prior to last winter had no bearing on our ability to meet customers’ energy needs. Our plans included provisions to accommodate customer needs between the closure of Drake in 2022 and when the six modular natural gas units come online later this month.

Ensuring system reliability, managing customer costs

A key tenet of the Sustainable Energy Plan is our commitment to maintaining system reliability and managing customer rate impacts. Therefore, responsible natural gas generation will remain a key part of our energy mix over the next decade. Having natural gas resources at our disposal will enable us to carefully incorporate technologies such as battery storage and renewable resources like solar and wind.

Maintaining system reliability and managing customer costs are the key reasons we’ll soon commission six modular natural gas generating units outside the Drake Power Plant. These highly efficient, low emissionsnatural gas units will provide a stable bridge to a carbon-free energy future.

Additionally, we have several major transmission and substation improvements already completed, underway and in design to ensure a resilient, reliable, and safe electric grid in the years to come.

Next Steps

With ever-evolving regulations and advancements in technology, we will be updating our Sustainable Energy Plan this year.

We invite customers to attend a public meeting called “Planning our Energy Future” on May 8th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Regional Building Department, 2880 International Circle. This public feedback session will allow Colorado Springs Utilities to gather feedback and provide information around planning for our energy future. Feedback will be presented to the Utilities Board in June.

Thanks to Elsberry for asking these important questions, and thanks to the Gazette for allowing us to explain further.

Lisa Barbato is the System Planning & Projects Officer at Colorado Springs Utilities.