This Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will preside over the commencement at the Air Force Academy with full knowledge that his actions have jeopardized the futures of four first-class cadets. Graduation day is normally a revered occasion for our community, and every year we look forward to supporting our cadets and commending their accomplishments. This year’s celebrations will be overshadowed by the grim reality imposed on these cadets by the very person who will be delivering their commencement address: violate your religious beliefs or resign.
Following orders passed to him by Secretary Austin, the superintendent of the Air Force Academy, Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, has denied the religious exemptions of all 13 cadets who have applied for reasonable accommodations. Four of these cadets are seniors who were ready to graduate and excited to receive their first duty assignments. These cadets were faced with an impossible choice they never could have imagined five years ago when they decided to apply for the Air Force Academy: violate your conscience or be punished.
While it is unclear what the final decision will be at this time, the punishments these cadets were threatened with are severe. Not only would they not graduate and be denied the opportunity to continue their military service, but they could also owe recoupment of their tuition — a sum of about $200,000. As it stands, one of the seniors has resigned, another gave into immense pressure to get vaccinated, and two more are holding out hope that their cases will be reconsidered.
I strongly suspect that this rigid position originated in the White House. The majority of Americans agree that Dr. Anthony Fauci and some of the states and school boards around the country have gone overboard.
We can agree that our military must take necessary precautions to ensure that as a whole they are ready and able to defend our nation from attacks, and that discipline and obeying orders is vital to an effective military force. However, the question begs to be asked: how can we expect Americans to serve and risk their lives to protect the God-given freedoms we hold dear as Americans if we do not fight to protect their right to enjoy the very same freedoms? While needing to obey orders, what if the order is fatally flawed?
Protecting the constitutional rights of our service members can be done while protecting the well-being and preparedness of our military as a whole. As Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville told me in a House Armed Services hearing recently, 98% of soldiers have been vaccinated. They are therefore protected. If the remaining 2% are willing to take the risk of infection upon themselves, and are young and healthy, the effectiveness of the Army (and the other services) would not seem to be at serious risk.
Unfortunately the Air Force Academy stands alone in its strict interpretation of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Neither West Point nor the U.S. Naval Academy are considering preventing seniors from graduating, and only the academy is talking about recoupment of tuition at the 11th hour, from would-be-graduating seniors. For these cadets and service members across the military being involuntarily separated, there is no sense of justice as their futures are taken from them. This is especially ironic given that each branch of the military is concerned about recruitment challenges.
In coming weeks, I plan to introduce legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would ensure the religious beliefs of our military service members are given due process in making decisions on COVID-19 vaccination exemptions. The first step is to ensure that religious exemptions are required to be considered in making these decisions, followed by actions to reinstate service members who opt to do so.
During an unprecedented time in history, when our military is facing serious recruitment and retention issues, the Department of Defense as a whole should not be discharging highly trained and motivated individuals. Those being forced out are some of our very best. I hope that the leadership at the Air Force Academy reconsiders application of this deeply flawed mandate and allows for reasonable accommodations to be provided to their cadets. In Congress, I am working to ensure that constitutional protections are rightfully upheld across the armed forces. I will never waiver in fighting for those who selflessly fight for us.
Doug Lamborn serves as the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District.