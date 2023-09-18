I was at East High School in 1999 when the Columbine shooting rocked this country. When I returned home to Tattered Cover, with our headquarters across the street from East, I had aspired to build a safe space for students and teachers to share a love of books. I never expected more tragedy just right outside our doors in multiple incidents of violence. I am running for office because I believe we can do so much more and that Denver Public Schools (DPS) has to take seriously the criticism that it has failed on this front from parents, educators, and teachers alike. We must both embrace the need for safety now and start a path toward the school district we want to become.

The first step is to acknowledge that we need School Resource Officers (SROs) in schools right now. Both safety data and public sentiment echo this need. First, incidents involving students with guns are on the rise. And more than 70% of the public want SROs in our schools. We may have concerns about their deployment, staffing, and the deleterious impact but sadly we need support at this time given the failure to build a real plan.

The second step is to be truthful about why we need it at this time: DPS removing SROs without any clear plan, outcome measures or protections for students of color who were disproportionately impacted by a police presence without guardrails in 2020 was a colossal mistake that both put our students and teachers at risk and greatly eroded the public’s confidence in our schools. We needed a plan and community partnership to make it possible. This must be our goal immediately.

We must admit that the biggest obstacle we face is that we are too polarized to accomplish our shared goal of removing guns and violence from our schools. We have a group of political actors who take pleasure in antagonizing, dividing, and immaturely flip flopping on issues to stay relevant. We, as a public, have an inability to look away and subsequently suspend the reality — that we as a city can be united to accomplish amazing things. So how do we get to work right away?

First and foremost, we must aspire to have gun free schools. The case for gun-free schools is straightforward. Guns have no place in educational institutions. While the Second Amendment protects the rights of gun owners, the safety of our students should be the primary concern. We have fire drills, safety protocols, and locked doors to protect our students from external threats, but what about threats that might be present within? To continue this path is to encourage the growing threat of mental health crisis that we know too many of our students are faced with. It’s a tragic reflection of our times that we even have to discuss this, but the reality is clear: for our children to be safe, our schools must be gun-free.

Secondly, we must reject the binary of either security or no security in schools. This is a false choice made by empty politicians. This isn’t impossible — Denver just needs to look around. Boulder’s new school safety advocates have been wildly successful and were designed with the community. Aurora has rescoped the SRO role completely (check out this report from the Rose Foundation). As a Board member, I will lead learning trips to visit Boulder, Aurora, Camden, and other cities that have leveraged community design to build new solutions for schools. I am a strong advocate for leveraging community-design processes like Boulder did to create tailored safety solutions. No two communities are alike, and what might work for one might not necessarily work for another. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, let’s involve the very people who are affected: students, families, and educators. Together we can learn and work to help identify specific areas of concern, suggest practical interventions, and design what comes next for DPS. Nothing can stop us from doing this besides politicians trafficking in false pretense — and I will work tirelessly to ensure we make it happen.

Lastly, I believe that the presence of police in our schools should be considered an emergency last resort — though an important one. Over-policing can inadvertently create an atmosphere of tension and mistrust, detracting from the primary mission of schools: education, growth, and community building. While it’s undeniable that law enforcement has a critical role, especially in moments requiring immediate security interventions, they should not be an ever-present force in our educational environments.

Here is my promise to our city: that by the end of my first term (2027), we will have transitioned to a new designed student safety model that will ensure effective safety and where SROs are no longer needed not because we have banned them from schools but because we have built a better way.

This allows time to work to get guns out of school, support students and educators, partner with parents to ensure the current issues are mitigated, and to plan appropriately with our community. While we need SROs now to transition to this new approach, I commit to encouraging a process to move toward a whole new way of operating.

I am running for office because I believe so deeply in this city and its potential. Never again should parents and students fear coming to school because DPS doesn’t have a plan to commit deeply to their safety.

Kwame Spearman is a candidate for the at-large seat on the Denver Public Schools Board of Education on this fall’s ballot. He is the son of a DPS teacher and a proud DPS graduate. He is also the co-owner of Tattered Cover.