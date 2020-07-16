Resiliency, the ability to respond to and recover from adversity, should be developed and strengthened before trauma occurs to an individual. That’s why Children’s Hospital Colorado and University of Colorado, Colorado Springs piloted the first-of-its-kind, one-on-one coaching initiative, “Building Resilience for Healthy Kids.”
When we launched the program in early 2019, what we could not have foreseen was just how important this program would be to help prepare kids for the changes, challenges and heartbreak our world and our community would experience in the coming months.
Nearly 300 sixth graders, between 11 and 12 years of age, from D-20 participated in the program, which launched in the beginning of 2020. The pilot ended just as COVID-19 demanded the closure of in-person classes and altered schedules, and the results we saw were not just encouraging — but hopeful and inspiring to those of us working on the initiative. The full results will be published in a peer-review journal, but below are three takeaways that show why having programs like this can equip our kids with additional tools to help them confront adversity and create a positive future.
One-on-one health coaching model works
We combined two models known to build resiliency in youths – one from The American Academy of Pediatrics and one from the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. After students identified areas of their lives in which they want to build resilience, health coaches used motivational and strength-based techniques to assist each student in developing achievable goals, while providing nonjudgmental, unbiased support and guidance. Students’ receptiveness to the coaching was astounding.
Our health coaches offered more than 1,700 sessions and youths attended 1,539 sessions. Furthermore, 91% of youths in the initiative attended four or more health coaching sessions.
Open communication correlates with resiliency
Upon completion of the pilot, researchers gathered feedback from participating students and their teachers. A common theme from students emerged: Having an open door for communication cultivated feelings of calm, security and understanding. Being able to speak with a trusted, unbiased adult helped them feel more confident about their feelings. In fact, one student wrote, “I went through a lot this quarter, and it helped to talk to someone about it.”
Teachers felt the coaching sessions benefited the students in helping them speak through their complex emotions and feelings. Teachers also noticed their kids were more likely to advocate for themselves after the program was initiated.
Self-efficacy sees a boost
But there is more. We discovered that having the opportunity to build goals and speak with a health coach improved self-confidence: 57% of participants reported improvements in self-efficacy, or the “the belief in one’s capabilities to organize and execute the course of action required to manage prospective situations.”
Health coaching sessions not only empowered more students to believe in themselves, but it helped many students develop a sense of having more control over their experiences.
Important findings during important time
During times that have been so challenging, realizing these findings was a light for the team working on this initiative and for me. It’s amazing to know these students might be feeling a stronger sense of calm because of their strength and abilities. These are results we hope to realize for children as they continue to think and talk about the realities and challenges in our world with their classmates, teachers and families.
During a time when social distancing is still being encouraged, and as we look toward the fall semester, we are encouraged that more schools will be participating in these efforts, which was made possible by donors who are invested in scalable solutions for our youths. It is a crucial time for our community, schools and health professionals to combine efforts and work together to find ways to help our youths and their families. The results of this first phase are a testament — and just the tip of the iceberg — to what we can achieve when we do.
For information on how to get involved in Building Resilience for Healthy Kids, contact HealthyKids@childrenscolorado.org.
Margaret Sabin is president of Children’s Hospital Colorado Southern Region operations.