Today, Dec 7, 2019, we have a precious opportunity to reflect — to reflect on what it means to be a patriot, to reflect on what it means to be a nation tested by war, and to reflect on both the costs and the blessings of liberty. The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona on Dec 7, 1941, 78 years ago, lasted all of 110 minutes — 110 minutes that changed the world. It was a day of gallantry and unquestionable heroism, even as it was a day of sacrifice and immeasurable loss.
In less than two hours on Hawaii, there were over 2,400 killed, 1,200 wounded, a majority of the US Pacific Fleet taken out of action. The Battleship USS Arizona was bombed about 15 minutes into the Japanese attack, killing 1,177 sailors and Marines. Over 900 could not be recovered from the ship and remain onboard.
Catastrophic by anyone’s standard.
We need to always remember America is the country she is because of young men and women who hear the call for duty and are willing to wear the cloth of the nation. They travel along paths fraught with uncertainty and danger.
They live lives that matter. Our local WWII hero Don Stratton, 97 years young, stood on the deck of the USS Arizona during that fateful day and it fell upon his shoulders, like so many more millions of Americans, to respond. Of note, there are only three remaining sailors alive who were on board the USS Arizona on Dec 7.
No one knew after Dec 7, 1941, it would be the last moment of peace for almost four years.
History has shown us that the signals had been sounding well before 1941. As America looked toward Europe, we watched as a military dictatorship in Germany began to grow in power and fascist Italy allied itself to Nazi Germany. But we looked westward as well, where we saw the militaristic rise of Imperial Japan.
Even so, 78 years ago, the United States was strategically surprised.
To put the magnitude of WWII in perspective for our nation and the price for our freedoms, there were approximately 55,000 casualties in Vietnam, approximately 54,000 casualties in Korea, approximately 136,000 casualties in WWI and over 405,000 casualties in WWII.
These numbers do not reflect the number of wounded physically and mentally. As our generation understands more about the mentally wounded, the number of men and women affected by WWII had to be significantly higher.
For those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, we feel a deep sense of sorrow but also gratitude. We are inspired by their great gift they gave to the world — the gift of freedom. They did not go quietly that day, and along with those who survived, our nation emerged to fight and ultimately win World War II.
And we were reminded last year with the passing of our 41st president — President George H.W. Bush. President Bush was our last president who fought in WWII.
President Bush died at 94 years old. Humility, honor, duty, loyalty, commitment, courage, service framed this naval aviator’s life as it did the rest of his generation. Next to President Bush’s signature in his letters would be the acronym CAVU.
All military aviators young and old know the acronym — CAVU. CAVU... Ceilings and Visibility Unlimited... And when we hear this acronym, we all nod and smile.
Along with the gift of freedom this too, CAVU, will be a great gift that generation gave future Americans... Unlimited possibilities, no barriers, and no boundaries.
In closing, for the last 78 years, every Dec. 7, we remember the past actions of our veterans because they still inspire us today.
God bless our sailors, soldiers, airmen, marines, and coast guardsmen who stand the watch today, and who stood the watch and answered that clarion call to duty on Dec. 7, 1941. God bless you and God bless our United States of America.
Bob Lally is a retired Navy captain.