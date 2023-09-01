All across Colorado, families are struggling to afford the necessities to keep themselves and their families healthy, and far too many have received a medical bill that made a huge impact on their finances.

Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado lawmakers have taken notice of hidden medical costs and have taken action to put our families above health care industry profits. A new law passed this year to limit surprise hospital charges, HB23-1215, will make our health care system more fair and make a huge difference in our ability to afford care and plan ahead for costs.

Last summer, my wife and I took our son to a neurology clinic at St. Luke’s hospital after he started having seizures. It was separate from the emergency department, and we were there for just two hours.

We received a bill as expected — $235 that our insurance covered since we were careful to seek out an in-network provider to make sure we could afford the cost of our son’s care.

Two days later, however, we were hit with a surprise bill for $2,518.50: a “facility fee.” We were completely shocked by this bill, none of which was covered by our insurance despite the facility being in-network, and at no point had we been informed about this additional cost.

I spent hours on the phone with the hospital and our insurance company to determine the fee’s purpose and why we weren’t warned. No one could adequately explain it. At one point, I was told it’s not a “facility fee” but a “facility charge.” As if there were a difference for my family as we were just trying to get my son the care he needed at a cost we could afford.

Unfortunately, many Colorado families have had similar experiences when facing astronomically high hospital bills after seeking essential health care for themselves or their families.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

For too long, wealthy and powerful hospital systems have been getting away with charging expensive and often hidden fees while Coloradans struggle just to keep their families afloat. Finally, they are being held accountable after Colorado lawmakers took a stand to advocate for a more affordable and just health care system.

I can rest easier knowing that our elected representatives believe every Coloradan should be able to rely on transparent pricing when seeking medical care and not be subjected to hidden fees that have serious financial consequences.

Their commitment to placing limitations and transparency on hospital facility fees shows they are willing to work hard to give ordinary families like mine a chance to thrive.

HB23-1215 places commonsense limits on facility fees and prevents large hospital systems from hiding these fees from their patients.

This will have a huge impact not just by making health care more affordable, but by allowing families to be more proactive about seeking the health care they need without fear of surprise costs. Next time my son has a medical issue that requires our attention, I can focus entirely on getting him the care he needs without worrying about getting an unexpected facility fee in the mail.

Thank you, Colorado lawmakers and Gov. Polis, for taking action to limit hidden fees and make health care costs more transparent and affordable. Thanks to their efforts, we are making real progress in making our health care system more fair for families like mine.

Ben Los is a husband, father, and teacher from Monument.