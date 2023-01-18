The most frequent question I received in my 12 years on the University of Colorado Board of Regents was, “What does a regent do?” The official answer is that the board “is charged constitutionally with the general supervision of the university and the exclusive control and direction of all funds of and appropriations to the university.”
The real answer is more complex. Regents are advocates, watchdogs, managers, ambassadors, fiduciaries, and more. Most important, we represent the people of Colorado who elect the board, a model shared by only three other states. It’s important and appropriate that the board of Colorado’s flagship university system is elected. We are Colorado’s university, and we serve the entire state. I wish every success to the four new regents elected in November, particularly Frank McNulty, who takes over for me in representing the Fourth Congressional District.
I’ve been honored to serve on the board for 12 years. I’m proud of what we’ve done to live up to the trust of those who elected us. Yet my dozen years on the board have also come with a bonus — gaining a deep and often firsthand understanding of the value and contributions CU’s four campuses make to the state, country and frankly, the world. The university changes lives, improves lives and in some cases, saves lives. It is a substantial contributor to the economy, health and culture of Colorado. CU’s $13.3 billion annual economic impact has significant ripple effects throughout our economy.
The university is a leader or important contributor to many of Colorado’s key economic sectors, including space, health care, cybersecurity, energy, biosciences and the arts, among others. Its campuses prepare and produce the highly skilled workforce that keeps our economy healthy and competitive. I was fortunate to advance initiatives to provide a pathway to higher education among those who haven’t always had opportunity.
I staunchly supported CU’s precollegiate programs, which work with high school students in underserved and rural communities to show them how college is within their reach and prepares them to get there. I worked with talented CU faculty like professor Stephen Hartnett on the CU College in Prison program, bringing the university to incarcerated individuals to help them on a path toward a productive life.
One of the common threads throughout my years as a regent has been supporting veterans, active-duty military and their families. I promoted legislation that the Colorado Legislature passed that grants in-state tuition to military members and their families, no matter where they serve or live.
CU’s Colorado Springs campus has been a leader in serving veterans and active-duty military. I was also privileged to meet with leaders at military installations around Colorado to learn how CU can better serve the military community. As an Air Force brat, that work was particularly meaningful.
The Board of Regents worked to ensure that CU reflects the diversity of our state, including rural students. I strongly believe that fostering a diversity of viewpoints is critical to CU meeting its mission. Former Regent Jim Geddes and I co-sponsored a resolution establishing political philosophy and political affiliation as protected classes.
I was fortunate to be part of some important leadership initiatives. The most recent was vice chairing the search committee that selected Todd Saliman as CU’s president. He is a strong leader who embraces the idea that CU is Colorado’s university. My fellow regents and I joined him on outreach tours to listen and to learn how we can better serve Colorado. He is a thoughtful and determined leader, a Colorado native and CU alumnus who cares deeply about the university and our state.
I was also proud to support intercollegiate athletics. While there were certainly times when the CU Buffaloes struggled, I believe we are on the right track. My last vote as a regent was to approve the contract for Coach Deion Sanders, who I believe will return Buffaloes football to prominence. And I would be remiss if I didn’t note the considerable success of the Division II Mountain Lions program at our Colorado Springs campus.
The thing that will stick with me the most as I reflect on 12 years of service is the outstanding work and dedication of CU’s faculty and staff. They are exemplary. And the thing I am most grateful for is our students. I was privileged early in my tenure to be able to hand my daughter the diploma she earned from CU Boulder at commencement. I know how much that degree changed her life, just as it has changed the lives of the more than 150,000 students who earned CU degrees during my tenure. I’m proud of them. And Coloradans have much to be proud of in the University of Colorado.
Sue Sharkey represented the Fourth Congressional District for two terms on the CU Board of Regents, including two years as chair and three as vice chair.