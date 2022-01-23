Editor’s note: The following column is in response to “Colorado Supreme Court should stop gerrymandering of legislature “ Oct. 31, 2021, and “2021 a good year for Colorado Democrats, but watch out for 2022”, Jan. 1, 2022, by Gazette columnists Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy.
Now that Colorado redistricting is complete and the revised maps are set for the 2022 elections, respected political scientists are raising doubts and have opined that the districts have been gerrymandered in favor of the Democrats. This argument is based on the observation that if there are a greater number of Democratic-favored seats than Republican-favored seats, then something must be wrong. The argument also works by dismissing the transparent public process that went into drawing them and ignoring the demographic trends and electoral shifts that have occurred over the last decade.
Before we dispel the misconception that the maps have been gerrymandered, either deliberately or negligently, here is a primer on the changes that were made to the Colorado state constitution that transferred redistricting from the state legislature to a staff of nonpartisan civil servants and independent redistricting commissions. Amendments Y and Z– passed by 71% of the voters in 2018– established two independent commissions of regular voters, one for Congress and one for the state legislature, and added anti-gerrymandering language that prohibited drawing districts that protected incumbents or favored political parties. The amendments also added a requirement to create politically competitive districts to the extent possible. Another innovation was to appoint an equal number of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters to each 12-member commission and that the maps be approved by a 8-person super majority including at least two of the unaffiliated commissioners. Finally, the commissions were required to conduct a robust public engagement process and to ensure that they meticulously craft districts that authentically represented racial and language minorities.
By the time we were done, the legislative commission convened 45 meetings, reviewed over 6,000 comments, held 35 public hearings throughout the state, received nearly 500 file attachments, and collected 600 citizen-drawn maps through the map gallery.
It was clear from the onset that we needed to moderate the messy partisan nature of the process with data-driven analysis and not be dazzled by professional lobbyists. One of my first acts as an unaffiliated commissioner and chairman of the independent legislative commission was to hire mathematicians from the academic community to help us rigorously analyze and quantify the partisan balance of the proposed maps and not rely on outmoded heuristics used by political pundits. We wanted evidence to show we had fair maps that were truly representative of the electorate and did not advantage or disadvantage any particular political party. But this is not to imply we substituted our judgment with that of a computer. Drawing district maps is inherently a human activity requiring a balance among several competing criteria and diverse constituencies.
The state constitution defines a “competitive district” to mean “having a reasonable potential for the party affiliation of the district’s representative to change at least once” during its ten year lifespan. We were also required “to the extent possible” to “maximize the number of politically competitive districts” after satisfying higher priority redistricting criteria such as keeping whole “communities of interest” and “political subdivisions.” A subject matter expert on competitiveness examined the last ten years of election data and found that the strongest correlation for an electoral precinct to “swing” was a composite set of eight statewide races held between 2016 and 2020 and the difference between the votes cast between the Republican and Democratic candidate. The expert found that a difference, called a “partisan index”, of 8.5% had the greatest likelihood of maximizing the number of competitive districts.
Another group of mathematicians tested the proposed maps against a computer model called an “ensemble analysis” that was originally developed, interestingly, to detect partisan bias. The mathematicians used a computer to randomly generate two million, party-blind maps using basic criteria such as keeping low-population counties intact. The results were plotted on a histogram of partisan performance and then compared with maps drawn by people. If a proposed map was a statistical outlier, then it would receive further scrutiny.
Both the senate and house party seat share were within the range of expected outcomes. When compared with the computer model, the final maps leaned six seats toward the Democrats out of one hundred. Additionally, we were able to draw a few more competitive districts (27 total) than the model predicted which indicated that our effort to draw competitive districts was yielding results.
In order to avoid problems with complex-shaped city boundaries, the model did not account for minimizing the number of city splits as required by the actual mapmakers. We knew from the 2020 census that the 11 county Front Range region represented 95% or 704,517 of the 744,518 growth in the state over the last decade (the state has 64 counties). According to the state demographer, this level of self-sorting had not been seen before in the state’s history. The Colorado population has concentrated in the urban centers (and trending “bluer” with respect to voting patterns) and thus our computer model likely underrepresented this shift. The party seat share in the new maps corroborates the changes observed on the ground.
But don’t take my word for it that the maps are fair. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a nonpartisan watchdog group, gave the congressional independent commission’s map a grade “A” for partisan fairness. This is among several states that have received an “F” and, regrettably, many have earned it.
To use a football analogy, what the players got is a level playing field. Who competes is up to the teams. Our goal was to activate responsive districts that could attract the type of representatives who would focus on the substantive issues facing ordinary Coloradans. The nonpartisan staff and independent commissions did their job by putting these voters first. But I commend the voters for doing their job first by mandating fair and independent redistricting in 2018. At least in Colorado, candidates for elected office can no longer rely on the mapmaker’s art to remedy deficiencies in their political messaging to win elections.
Carlos Perez is an unaffiliated voter and software engineer in Colorado Springs. He served as chairman of the inaugural Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission in 2021.