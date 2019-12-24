The Gazette’s recent editorial framing rural vs. urban issues is a falsely divisive framework for looking at real issues that affect real Coloradans: urban, suburban, and rural.
One need look no further than the Gazette’s online comments section to see how rural Coloradans take offense at being weaponized for partisan reasons:
“I live in rural Colorado, about as rural as it gets... And I don’t feel the least bit threatened by any ‘urban agenda’… kids in rural areas need to learn the same things as kids in the city…I can’t wait for more practical electric vehicles to show up it takes me a quarter tank of gas just to fill up my tank.” Commented C. Peterson of Park County.
Bridging this divide is why the focus of my administration is ‘Colorado for All’, which means that we focus on helping communities that feel left-behind by many of Colorado’s fastest-growing and successful metropolitan areas. That’s why I recently rolled out our ‘Rural Economic Blueprint’ in Montrose, and why I’m focused on helping diversify and grow our rural economy.
Agriculture is the lifeblood for much of rural Colorado, and we are focused on ensuring farmers can thrive in a 21st century global economy. That often means expanding opportunities for higher-margin specialty products like grass-fed beef, organic produce, and hemp; and being able to diversify and reduce reliance on commodity prices, with opportunities like siteing solar or wind power generation on less productive land.
Our state can play a constructive role in helping our cities, towns, and rural communities reach their respective aspirations and achieve their goals. But it starts with trust, and anyone playing on a fictitious rural-urban divide is trading in divisiveness rather than unity.
We’re all in this together. People in cities like Colorado Springs eat food grown on Colorado farms. Our people in Colorado’s agricultural communities rely on both our domestic and export markets. Responsible voices in our state should focus on how we all rely on and benefit from one another, rather than breeding distrust between parts of Colorado that are all an important part of our future, and of successfully realizing the potential of Colorado for All.
Jared Polis is the Governor of Colorado.