In the past year, parents and communities have shown concern for our public education system, putting school districts and their boards under scrutiny unlike any seen before. As disconcerting policies, curricula, and political activism grip many of our nation’s schools, School District 49 in eastern El Paso County stands in contrast as a model of what a strong school district should be.
Across the country, schools imposed mask mandates and imposed e-learning far beyond what was scientifically reasonable in response to COVID-19. Predictably, academic achievement and mental health plummeted while students were kept away from their classrooms and behind masks.
D-49 was the first public school district in El Paso County to get kids back in the classroom and get rid of mask mandates. We believed that students needed to be back in the classroom and ensured their safe return to school as quickly as possible.
During the pandemic, and catalyzed in large part by the summer of protests, blatant social activism crept its way into curricula across the country. Critical race theory, holding to the notion that students are inherently either oppressor or oppressed by virtue of their skin tone, adopted various guises and infiltrated classrooms.
D-49 does not now and has never taught CRT, and last year, we voted to prohibit it from the district explicitly. We continue to refine our curricula and always stay vigilantly focused on the basics.
State requirements such as comprehensive sex ed that can eventually take away local control have become a concern for many parents.
D-49 respects the values of our community and parents and does not teach comprehensive sexual education. We are developing a policy that will codify age-appropriate lessons that stick only to facts and biology.
In other Colorado districts, students have been encouraged to hide their club activities from their parents.
D-49 is an open book. Many transparency policies exist, and a more comprehensive transparency policy is in the works. D-49 believes that parents are the ultimate authority in their children’s education and, with our teachers and staff, form a team to ensure the best educational outcomes for our children. We’re crafting policies to institutionalize that recognition.
This past legislative session, state Rep. Tim Geitner, who represents D-49, attempted to pass a parents’ bill of rights, which would have guaranteed parents the right to see what materials students are being taught in class. While that bill was killed on the state level, the D-49 Board of Education is working on a similar parents’ rights and responsibilities policy, guaranteeing greater transparency in school curricula and activities including after-school and club activities.
For years, public education has resisted school choice.
In D-49, we believe that parents know what type of education is best for their child. We are proud of our charter schools, vocational schools, career and technical programs, and concurrent enrollment programs. Nearly 40% of D-49 students are enrolled in charter schools — the third-highest percentage of any school district in Colorado. We offer the most choice in not only schools but also individual pathways within those schools.
For years, public education used ineffective standards such as Common Core.
In D-49, parents have the right to expect academic excellence in the classroom. Our teachers and support staff have the right to expect the resources needed in the classroom to be highly effective. We are crafting policies that hold our schools to ever-higher standards and improve our curricula and achievement.
Our students deserve the best schools possible. At D-49, we strive, and we will continue striving, to give them exactly that.
John Graham is a father of five, retired Marine, and president of School District 49 Board of Education. Write him at jgraham@d49.org.