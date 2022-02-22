Over the past year, I have offered several columns in this newspaper expressing deep concerns over the extremely poor education being delivered in School District 11. In 2019 over 60% of third- to sixth-grade students in the district weren’t proficient in reading, writing and arithmetic. For Black students, 77% were not proficient in reading and writing; 85% weren’t proficient in math. Tragically, proficiency levels continue to drop across the district. With 2021 assessments revealing that 97% of fourth-grade students tested below grade level in math, this is shameful and unacceptable.
I have felt like a lone voice crying in the wilderness with previous pleas to the district going unanswered. It was evident that the administration and the previous Board of Education were doing nothing about the academic deterioration happening on their watch. They failed to reverse, or even acknowledge, falling graduation rates, shrinking enrollment numbers, plummeting academic proficiency levels and an exodus of nearly one-third of D-11 students choosing to attend other school districts.
Yes, over 10,000 students who live in District 11 currently choose to attend schools outside of their district.
Admittedly, District 11 is very good at two things: One, raising money; Two, asking for more money. In 2017, D-11 had 27,000 students and a budget of $371 Million — in 2021, D-11 had 22,500 students and a budget of $682 million. Five years ago, based on promises of improvement made by a previous Board of Education and Superintendent Michael Thomas, D-11 taxpayers “rewarded” them with an additional $40 million a year. Last year, the federal government gave them COVID relief funds exceeding $100 million. Obviously, there is a problem, but it is not revenue. Where is all that money going? Certainly not to improved test scores for Black and Brown students, or any students for that matter.
With so many people in our community finally paying attention to the school board (hats off to Men of Influence) and the district, I feel less of a lone voice.
Although much of the current attention is being generated by foolish controversial statements and misstatements from Board members it’s time to put that aside and focus on the problem at hand — properly educating our children.
Last year, I was proud to offer my support to some of the new board members when they were running for office.
After much conversation it was apparent they had a clear vision to lead District 11 out of the abyss of being in the bottom 15% of Colorado school districts. They shared their mutual commitment to building academic programs that are equitable and inclusive for all students. They committed to empowering parents and rebuilding trust and transparency with them, while recruiting and rewarding teachers, administrators and staff who are dedicated to, and capable of, supporting these priorities. The time is now to walk the talk.
It is with great hope and prayers that this community can move past historical normalcy, divisiveness, toxic rhetoric and academic failure. We need to rally together for our children. For them to be successful we must support appropriate actions that this board deems necessary to take this district from one of the worst in Colorado, to one of the best.
The Rev. Promise Lee is a community activist and the senior pastor of Relevant Word Ministries in Colorado Springs.