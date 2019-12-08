With the campaigns of political primaries in full swing, the merchants of the racial grievance industry have sniffed opportunity in the air and are plying their wares to candidates seeking to lock down minority support. Among their offerings is the issue of reparations — the proposal that blacks in America be given restitution for the injustice of slavery and oppression that was part of our nation’s past.
Asking a few simple questions renders the reparations argument powerless. How do you choose who pays and who receives payment? What about the descendants of the vast majority of whites who did not own slaves and those who fought and died to end slavery? Should the descendants of black slave-owners be made to pay? What is the fair share to be paid by the Native Americans who owned slaves? How do we classify people of mixed parentage, blacks who came from other countries, or whites who immigrated to America after the turn of the century?
But the issue of reparations is just a small part of a much larger agenda of racial grievance that is based on the demeaning and debilitating premise that the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow laws is a weight holding down generations of black Americans today. Aided and abetted by a willing media, groups such as Black Lives Matter are praised for their commitment to “social justice” yet what they preach is a version of white supremacy, claiming prospects for the black community are determined by what white America does or fails to do.
The mantra of racial grievance climaxed this year with the New York Times’ launch of “The 1619 Project,” with a publication of a series of writings declaring that the arrival of the first slaves in the 17th century should mark the actual founding of America and that our nation is rooted essentially and inextricably linked to the injustice of slavery. “The 1619 Project” mantra has been translated into a curriculum in use in K-12 schools throughout the country.
The dangerous agenda of racial grievance dismisses the power of self-determination and achievements of blacks throughout history who managed to prosper in the midst of virulent racial hostility.
When blacks in America were in the grip of Jim Crow laws, had no political representation, and suffered gross income disparities compared to whites, we managed to maintain stable families, build hotels, create insurance companies, and own and operate our businesses. In fact, there is a surprising number of determined and innovative black men and women who were born slaves and died millionaires.
Conversely, the debilitating message of the race grievance industry dismisses and ignores the evidence of how self-determination has been and remains the path to success in this country. Through my work during the past 40 years, I have come across thousands of people in low-income communities who have overcome great obstacles to rise above their circumstances. I can assure you that not one of them believes they are victims; instead their attitude is that of a victor.
I’d like to introduce those who decry the evils of capitalism and claim commitment to social justice while demeaning our nation’s founding values to the men and women I have met who have used those principles as a cornerstone for strategies that have reclaimed lives and communities from addiction, street-violence, and devastation.
These include a man reentering society after serving time in prison whose entrepreneurial spirit led him to create a “mobile” car-washing business with a pail and sponge, which he leveraged into a company that now employs other men in his low-income neighborhood and has contracts with car dealerships throughout the city.
Also among these ranks are men and women who refused to believe that the futures of young gang members were beyond their control and became part of a nationwide Violence-Free Zone initiative that has literally transformed the lives of thousands of young people.
Those who declare that America’s law enforcement is a branch of an entrenched, invisible, “institutional racism” should meet my friend Jon Ponder, who, until his turnaround, had been in and out of prison since he was 14 but went on to launch a prisoners’ reentry program that incorporates police officers as mentors and has empowered thousands of men and women to become responsible spouses, loving parents, and vital community members.
Those patronizing voices of whites who seek to save us from ourselves and of black “spokespersons” who embrace an agenda of racial grievance and an identity of victimization should stand aside. It is time to confront once and for all the myths perpetrated by the dangerous debilitating drumbeat of the racial grievance industry, including “The 1619 Project,” and for people to hear a powerful alternative message of self-determination and personal responsibility.
Rather than shining the spotlight on those who are posturing with slogans of social justice, recognition and resources should be channeled to support those who are working on solutions for the most pressing problems of those who have least. I know many and look forward to introducing you to them.
Robert L. Woodson Sr. is president and founder of the Woodson Center. Follow him on Twitter @BobWoodson.