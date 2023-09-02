Mainstream media is assaulting freedom of religion.

We now often see vaguely defined terms such as Christian nationalism or Dominionism, which are simply coded anti-religion expressions.

This attack on Christians who vocalize their convictions is intended to push religion out of public discourse. Christians who defend their beliefs are belittled and have new vocabulary associated with their names.

We cannot accept this coordinated set of strikes.

Speaking out, speaking often, speaking in forums that might be hostile, and clearly stating our views represents the only way to turn back this assault.

The term Christian nationalism puts believers into a box. Those who promote the term, and the closely related term “White Nationalists,” want believers to be seen as racist nationalists prone to violence.

The terms allow for attacks on Christianity while other religions are exempt from the moniker. This allows mainstream media to condemn Christianity as though it is purely a political movement. The media are using the terms to impose fear into the national conversation.

Many stories focus on “Christian nationalists,” portraying such individuals as a danger.

During the COVID pandemic, politicians took aim at the faith community. Church leaders were harassed, and in some cases arrested for exercising their rights. Those rights included freedom of religion and freedom to peaceably assemble.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Other constitutional rights were not abridged during COVID. For example, reporters were not arrested for reporting and no liquor store owners taken into custody for selling their products. Rights exist even when inconvenient.

Christians want men and women to be in positions of leadership who represent their values. Groups across the spectrum of the nation want this, too. This does not suggest that Christians want to see any citizen be prevented from running for office. Our view that leaders make decisions for communities to live, “peaceful and quiet lives” (1 Tim 1:1-2) injures no one.

In recent articles, it is clear some journalists seek to diminish Christians for wanting godly ideas throughout our nation. Another term meant to imply something sinister is Dominionism. Its adherents are portrayed as predominantly “White Christians” intent on wide control. This term is often coupled with the “Seven Mountains of Influence”, on which many Christians focus attention: family, religion, education, media, entertainment, business and government.

As with Christian nationalism, the term is really code for conservative and allows reporters total freedom to denigrate anyone who is a believer. The idea that people who hold Christian beliefs and want to see their beliefs treated with respect are ipso facto racist and against other religions, making them deserve journalistic censorship. Anything goes because the end justifies the means, or so the media would want us to believe. What the media doesn’t want you to know is that Dominionists, in general, simply desire for godly men and women to be in positions of authority.

Conservatives, liberals and adherents to religion, want leaders to hold ideas with which they agree. Why is the media making it seem menacing for Christians to desire those in positions of influence to align with their beliefs? That’s a question that journalists should grapple with, but there is no introspection, it’s just attack, attack, attack.

Some reporters reading this see it as their duty to focus attacks on conservative Christian believers. Do they believe in the Constitution? It binds us all, and they should seek to protect it.

Today is the day for reporters, editors, and producers to rethink their roles, no matter what religious beliefs they hold.

Lawson Perdue is senior pastor at Charis Christian Center.