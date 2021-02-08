Colorado’s ‘Public Option’ Is Not the Solution for Colorado Families
As a mother of a child with significant health needs, I understand first-hand the struggles of many Colorado families to find affordable health insurance options. Governor Jared Polis and lawmakers are gearing up to reintroduce a statewide government insurance option bill this session, but the plan rehashes many tried-and-failed policies that have proven costly, both here in Colorado and across the country. Officials would be prudent to learn from lessons of the past.
On its surface, creating a state-operated public insurance option seems to offer a shiny fix. Instead, a government insurance option could have adverse effects by slashing the quality of care and threatening access to care, while we are all dealing with a public health crisis.
Here in Colorado and across the country, government-operated insurance programs have been tried and have failed. Results have ranged from ineffective to disastrous. When the Affordable Care Act was introduced, Colorado regulators created a public insurance co-op, a plan similar to the latest proposal. The program was unable to cover medical costs despite a recommended 25 percent premium increase. When it was shut down, tens of thousands of people were left without healthcare and the taxpayers were stuck with $72 million of federal debt.
More recently and importantly, Colorado voters overwhelmingly rejected Amendment 69, which sought to create a state-run health care program. The plan would have required a 10 percent income tax hike, and an analysis by the Colorado Health Institute found that the plan would have created a nearly $8 billion deficit within a decade.
While serving as a Mesa County Commissioner, I learned that the best way to fix a problem is to identify collaborative solutions that work. Lawmakers need to focus on what is working and not push for a massive overhaul, especially during an ongoing pandemic. Coloradans cannot afford the threat of further damage to Colorado’s currently fragile healthcare system. Across the country, state-operated insurance plans have been proven to reduce competition, create new tax burdens and, ultimately, leave individuals without coverage. We cannot let that happen to our hard-working families in Colorado, especially when our children are depending on us.
There has been much progress in Colorado in making healthcare more affordable and stable even during the COVID-19 crisis. Coloradans buying individual health insurance through the state exchange will now see a savings on premiums and expanded choice with more carriers offering plans in counties that previously only had one carrier option. Efforts already in place are working to drive down the costs of health care and, while there is still work to do, Colorado is on the right path.
State funds would be best directed to tackling these problems head-on rather than gambling on a health care fix that could do more harm than good. It is time for lawmakers to work together on innovative, not failed, solutions to address the rising healthcare costs on our Colorado families.
Rose Femia Pugliese is a Former Mesa County Commissioner.