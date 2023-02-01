It’s no secret that Colorado has an extremely tight labor market. According to the Department of Labor and Employment, our unemployment rate is only 3.3%. Since May 2020, the private sector has added 458,500 jobs with significant growth in a variety of sectors. Whether this level of growth continues is a subject of debate in the macroeconomics community.

However, the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado predicts a 2% job growth in 2023, with 9 of 11 industry categories expected to see growth.

So, the jobs will be created, but will there be workers to fill those jobs? Clearly the state needs to consider all possible incentives to attract workers, including affordable housing and a competitive income tax environment.

Military officers and enlisted who are planning their retirement are proven, disciplined workers, having served our nation for 20 years or more. They each have choices to make on where to live and what jobs to pursue.

These future military retirees have ready access to state income tax information in their transition courses and from online sites such as Turbotax. They know that 27 states provide a full state tax exemption on military retirement pay, and eight others have no state income tax. That’s 35 of the 50 states that financially advantage military retirees.

Of the remaining states, seven provide no state income tax break (includes California and Virginia).

The other eight states, including Colorado, provide partial tax relief for military retirees. Colorado law currently allows a deduction of $15,000 of military retired pay for those under age 55. This is not as generous as some of the other seven states, and more generous than some. But again, 35 states provide full relief! And the other problem: this bill, passed in 2018, was written to expire this tax year.

The bill language states, “… this act is to honor the sacrifice and service of veterans and to create an incentive for more veterans to make their post-military homes in the state.” With this bill set to expire at the end of this year, shouldn’t we honor retired veterans with a full deduction of military retirement pay? Employers know 20+ years of service is valuable experience, plus these individuals have security clearances, which helps national security-related industries—hard to find such a work-ready group.

Clearly something must be done this legislative session to address the expiring bill.

The Legislature should take the bold step to pass a law that provides a full exemption of military retirement pay. Let’s become the 36th state to provide a tangible incentive to join our growing workforce and to address the lack of skilled workers to fill the jobs being created.

But most importantly, let’s do this to truly honor the sacrifice and service of our veterans.

Michael Jorgensen is president and partner of Red Noland Cadillac in the Springs.