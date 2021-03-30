Much has been written by The Gazette editorial board and Gazette columnist Jimmy Sengenberger about SB21-62, a bill I am sponsoring to safely reduce arrests, cash bail and jail populations. The board began a recent editorial with the false premise that ending cash bail increases crime. It followed with an erroneous implication that I support defunding the police. And it ended with demonstrably false statements about what the bill does — for example, that serial car thieves cannot be arrested (“Don’t increase crime by ending cash bail,” March 11). Sengenberger’s tirade against SB21-62, while colorful, amounts to nothing more than inaccurate fear mongering (“Will the General Assembly protect criminals?” March 12).
Let me be clear: SB21-62 will neither impair officers’ ability to protect communities nor cause an increase in crime. If that were the case, I would not support it nor would the Colorado attorney general, the Colorado Department of Public Safety and several district attorneys. What SB21-62 actually does is reserve jail beds for dangerous people rather than people who happen to be poor.
As a legislator, I have spent a career passing legislation designed to safely break our addiction to incarceration, with restorative justice being a primary example. We incarcerate more people than any other country in the world; yet our murder rate is seven times higher than all other high-income nations combined. Even though we spend a larger portion of government money on policing than any other nation, mass shootings, like the heartbreaking tragedy in Boulder, continue to occur. Either we are a nation with a disproportionate number of violent criminals, or we are proof that over-policing and mass incarceration does not make us safer. I believe the latter.
We are also the only developed country that relies on a cash bond system for presumptively innocent arrestees. It means that poor people remain behind bars pretrial, losing jobs, housing and family supports, while people with money remain free to fight their criminal case. The equal protection clause is violated by such disparate policy. SB21-62 begins to change it.
It’s not surprising that The Gazette board is able to brush off how “badly flawed” the current system is but still consider it the “world’s best.” After all, who is harmed most by these backward policies? Not me. Not the majority of the editorial board or Mr. Sengenberger. It’s people of color, people with disabilities and people living in poverty. Saying we should do more to end poverty while advocating for cash bail is both privileged and impractical. At its core, SB21-62 is a racial justice bill aimed at undoing some of the harms to communities of color wrought by over-policing, excessive incarceration and cash bail. That is why this bill has garnered the support of the NAACP, the Colorado Black and Latino Caucuses and many other racial justice advocacy groups.
Like Sengenberger, I have been a victim of auto theft and had my property broken into. While unsettling, those experiences pale in comparison to the experiences of people languishing unjustly and unnecessarily in our jails, and, frankly, have no relation to this bill. SB21-62 allows arrests for any felony or victim offense, including auto theft, whenever there is a safety risk or risk of repeated violations. The bill places no limitations on arrests for violent felonies or domestic violence. Judges can set money bonds in any case where there’s a safety or a flight risk. It is a carefully crafted measure that reflects more than eight months of law enforcement and survivor stakeholder meetings. Not a single victim organization has expressed opposition; one has endorsed the bill, and many crime survivors testified in strong support.
As a senator, I legislate policies based on facts, not fears. I am acutely aware Colorado has seen a recent uptick in property crimes and certain high-level violent crimes. I am concerned about that trend. But CBI data shows this crime is not related to this bill or to COVID-19 policies adopted by sheriffs to save lives by reducing jail populations. In fact, during 2020 El Paso County saw a 36% decrease in jail population and a 2% drop in overall crime.
What is actually driving the increase in certain crimes? Certainly, this will be studied, but many have posited some common-sense reasons. In 2020, our country faced a devastating pandemic and a steep economic downturn; streets were empty and buildings were shuttered creating new opportunities for property crime; kids were out of school, often unsupervised; and we saw racial unrest and deep distrust of the police. In such an environment, an increase in certain crimes, while upsetting, is not surprising. The answer is not to lock-up more people pretrial for low-level crimes who pose no threat to public safety. We have been trying that approach for decades, and it has failed us from a safety perspective, a racial justice perspective, and a human dignity perspective. SB21-62 will not solve mass incarceration or racial injustice, but it is a thoughtful, measured approach to reduce excessive and unnecessary incarceration and alleviate suffering while protecting public safety.
Pete Lee, a Colorado Springs Democrat and an attorney, represents District 11 in the Colorado state Senate.