Millions of adults in Colorado and across America depend on flavored nicotine vapor to reduce or eliminate their cigarette addiction. And, it’s working. Studies show that cigarette smoking continues to plunge across almost every American demographic. And, I’m one of the people who benefits as a former cigarette smoker. E-cigarettes allowed me to quit my addiction to cigarettes by switching to vaping and weaning off the amount of nicotine I was consuming each day. Multiple studies have confirmed that there are lower levels of chemicals in e-cigarette vapor than in combustible cigarettes. Without e-cigarettes as a solution, I would still be a cigarette smoker today. The Rocky Mountain Smoke-Free Alliance and our members believe in providing adults with a viable pathway to reducing nicotine dependency, while keeping minors out of vape shops.
Not only am I the vice president of RMSFA, I also own two vape shops in Colorado Springs. And, when it comes to retailers in the vaping community in Colorado, we believe it is vital to hold retailers and ourselves accountable and ensure that minors are unable to purchase nicotine products. The 125 small vaping businesses in Colorado that RMSFA represents use the highest safety standards to ensure laws are followed and minors are not allowed in stores.
Many RMSFA members go above the required state and federal regulations in their stores to ensure minors don’t have access to products. For example, many of our members, myself included, have proactive policies in place that require age-appropriate identification before potential customers are allowed to enter the store. Furthermore, we ask every person for identification if they look under 30.
Numerous RMSFA members have ID scanners at the register that cannot process a transaction without valid identification from every person making a purchase, regardless of how old the person looks — they could be 22 or 82. We do this to detect fake IDs, eliminate human error, and document that all of our sales are to legal adults. As an organization, we work to enact policies to reduce nicotine access to Colorado minors, while providing vaping solutions to adults.
Additionally, both of my stores have proper signage and with the ID scanners, we prevent access to Colorado children. I also collect data at my stores with the ID scanner and with this data, I can get an understanding of consumer demographics. I know that the average age of customers at both of my stores is 42. Thus, for my stores, the flavored vaping products are being purchased by adults, not by children. If the flavor ban (HB20-1319) is pushed through the Colorado Legislature, people will be forced to purchase vape flavors through illicit dealers on the black market or turn back to cigarettes.
The goal of our organization, RMSFA, and the stores that we own throughout Colorado is to preserve access of vape products and flavors for responsible, law-abiding adults. We do not sell to minors, and we share the same concerns many parents and members of the Legislature have about minors’ access to vape products. I will continue to fight the flavor ban bill to ensure RMSFA members stay in business and that no one under the age of 21 has access to tobacco products.
Amanda Wheeler is vice president of the Rocky Mountain Smoke-Free Alliance.