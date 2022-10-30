For generations, the natural beauty of our region has drawn countless people to the foot of our majestic mountain in search of a brighter future. A friendly and thriving economic environment only accelerated growth in Colorado Springs.
Now we face a housing affordability crisis like many communities across the nation. Our friends, family, and neighbors who contribute to our city’s outstanding quality of life cannot afford to live here. The lack of affordable and attainable housing is the greatest threat to our economic prosperity.
A recent survey of 1,220 El Paso County residents by AskCOS found that 77% are dissatisfied with the cost of living and housing. More than half, 55%, said they might consider moving away from the area over the next five years, with the lack of affordable housing the main driver away from our region.
It is crystal clear that we must do something right now to reverse this trend, keep a talented workforce here, and support the growing economy in the Pikes Peak region. For this reason, the Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation and more than 300 nonprofits, foundations, real estate developers, elected leaders, and others are endorsing Proposition 123.
Proposition 123 invests millions of dollars to tackle the housing affordability crisis. It creates a steady stream of funds to our community that can be leveraged with private, local, and federal money to avert this worrisome trend before it gets out of hand.
We have seen how leveraging dollars can do transformational things in Colorado Springs. Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation, a supporting organization of Pikes Peak Community Foundation, established the Workforce Housing Fund last year. The fund, powered by investments from philanthropists and the City of Colorado Springs, provides low-interest loans and technical support for new, affordable, workforce housing projects in the predevelopment stages, pushing the projects from just a concept into a real development. In 2022, two projects supported by the Workforce Housing Fund received more than $23M in housing tax credits and will produce 100 deeply affordable housing units for generations.
From our perspective, Proposition 123 could do the same thing but on a much larger scale. Proposition 123 would create a reliable funding stream to leverage our region’s philanthropic investments. With philanthropy, good city policy, and Proposition 123, we can generate housing that will enable Colorado Springs to remain a competitive employer and resilient economy in good times and bad.
Colorado Springs has the most to gain from Proposition 123. Our city leadership has positioned Colorado Springs to be one of the few municipalities to benefit from Proposition 123 financing on day one. With the regulatory groundwork already in place, our nonprofits and developers can begin working on quality housing concepts that will accept these funds and put them to work quickly.
This measure is not about using public money to Denverize Colorado Springs. In fact, we believe it would do the opposite. Proposition 123 would enable us to chart our own course, and secure, under our terms, affordable and attainable housing developments that would make a real difference in our region.
The secret is out. Colorado Springs is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. Our beautiful surroundings, strong economy, and spirit of giving are something we all should celebrate. We can preserve what makes our city great by ensuring those who live here can stay here.
We should do all we can to foster a thriving, resilient, sustainable community with a vibrant quality of life for all, now and for generations to come. We believe Proposition 123 can help realize that vision for us all.
Samuel Clark is the executive director of Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation.