Democrats, with the largest majority in Colorado’s history, are empowered this legislative session. After the Dobbs decision which overturned Roe v. Wade and made abortion a state’s rights issue, Democrats credited their strong statewide victories to a pro-choice agenda.

But despite a strong performance by Democrats in the last election, the Coloradans represented by the 19 House Republicans still deserve a voice.

The Democrats, emboldened by their majority, ran three new abortion bills this week to further expand RHEA (Reproductive Health Equity Act) which was passed last year and codified abortion as a fundamental right in our state. Democrats continuously advocate for choice in the abortion debate, but these abortion bills take choices away from women.

Nonprofit crisis pregnancy centers operate around our state, providing free STD and pregnancy tests, sonograms, mental health resources, prenatal and postnatal care, and materials to vulnerable women facing an unplanned pregnancy who are in need of help.

One bill prohibits access to these services by criminalizing abortion pill reversal treatment. Prohibiting a woman to choose life and reverse an abortion if she changes her mind takes choice away from women. Women should have access to all options, including the freedom to choose life.

One particularly egregious bill is aimed at increasing access to abortion. The Democrats have confirmed that a minor can have an abortion without the notification and consent of their parents. Let that sink in. My almost 12-year-old can get an abortion without my knowledge and consent.

My daughter has some rare health issues. She doesn’t know what her rare disorder is, let alone her full medical history. She does not know what medication she takes or what injections she has had.

Yet, she can go to Planned Parenthood for an abortion and ask a judge, who knows nothing about her medical history, to sign off on her abortion.

I raised this issue initially during the floor debate. What I received was misinformation from Democrats. Despite what they said, it is not true that only a child sixteen or older can get an abortion without parental notification or consent. It is also not true that you have to be given notice of a court hearing to determine if your child can get an abortion.

The bill sponsor acknowledged my concern, but I was told that notifying a parent of your child’s abortion would limit their access to that procedure. Unfortunately, my pleas to the bill sponsors and the entire House chamber to slow down and find a solution that definitively protects every child in this state, my child included, fell on deaf ears. Elections have consequences.

In response, the Democrats stated that minors have had access to contraception without parental notification and consent since the 1970s. That is accurate. However, abortion is not contraception. Democrats avoided stating directly that my 12-year-old can get an abortion without my knowledge and consent, but that is what the bill allows. The Democrats chastised the Republicans for saying that they are taking away our parental rights, but that is what they did by voting unanimously to pass the bill.

Silence is acquiescence. Doing nothing is acquiescence.

When I knocked doors across our state, I heard a wide range of perspectives on abortion.

No matter what your personal feelings on abortion are, many Coloradans would agree that these proposed abortion laws are too extreme for Colorado. Abortion for all, including my almost 12-year-old, without my knowledge and consent, is going too far.

Rose Pugliese, a Republican from El Paso County, represents District 14 in the Colorado House where she serves as assistant minority leader. She is an attorney, former Mesa County commissioner and mother to two young children.