We’ve been warned by Colorado climatologists that the snowpack is melting far too quickly. And fires have evacuated and killed already this Spring here in Colorado Springs and across our state. As I write this, fire crews are fighting a fire in the Ponderosa Pine Forest just west of Cripple Creek.
Because we know that this increased intensity and frequency of wildfire season is unlikely to change any time soon, the recent legislative action to help with wildfire mitigation was essential to keeping our state moving forward to protect what we can to the greatest extent we can. But possibly the most important part of this work was the ongoing recognition that local communities need resources and support in doing wildfire mitigation, not to be told what is needed.
During the 2022 Legislative session that just ended, we approved a number of wildfire-related plans, all intended to put resources and control in the hands of communities across our state who understand the real impacts of wildfire damage and want to work to protect their homes, businesses and communities.
Included in these efforts were:
A plan to engage with local communities to raise overall awareness about the importance of mitigation and connect people to resources to help them work on their own properties.
A proposal that would allow volunteer firefighters to be compensated by the state for work in protecting their communities.
A plan to provide business and landowners with support and training from the Colorado State Forest Service on adaptive forest management that includes wildfire mitigation.
In addition to these critical changes, I worked on legislation that would allow local governments to draw down state matching funds if they chose to put dollars toward wildfire mitigation in a consistent way. We know that the need for this mitigation in our state is great.
In Colorado, and across the country since the early 20th century, suppression has been overutilized, building stockpiles of fuel for wildfires to grow larger and more volatile.
This has created a situation where Colorado is now experiencing its worst wildfire seasons ever. Our state’s worst fire season on record was 2020 with over 1,000 wildfires that burned more than 665,000 acres. Three of those fires were the largest in the state’s recorded history. We have seen this devastation in our own community from the Mountain Shadows fire to the Black Forest fire.
Our neighbors to the north in Superior, Louisville and greater Boulder County lost nearly 1,084 homes in less than two hours.
Colorado needs an estimated $4.2 billion to properly mitigate wildfire risk in our most prone areas across the state to protect both people and the property as well as the wild places we all love. Between 2008-2017 Colorado mitigated just 171,000 acres of forestland, representing about 6 percent of identified priority acres.
We can’t allow this inaction to continue. And local communities know best their needs and where mitigation resources will be best spent. There is also a likelihood that if we invest more consistently in mitigation work, we will create an environment where businesses that specialize in this work will be able to launch and thrive, making it more likely we can begin to eliminate the backlog of need.
We are headed into another severe wildfire season. Our own airport was recently evacuated due to an active wildfire. The risk is great and increasing every year.
Taking no action is no longer an option if protecting our homes and businesses is the priority.
Rep. Marc Snyder represents House District 18 and lives in Manitou Springs.