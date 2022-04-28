The Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation recognizes and appreciates the need for Colorado to enhance the recycling of products in our state. Recycling conserves natural resources, increases economic security, and saves energy while protecting the environment. Unfortunately, House Bill 1355 is not the answer. HB1355 is an extremely flawed, expensive, and unworkable attempt to address this issue. The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC opposes it for the following reasons:
The producer responsibility program for recycling being moved through the state Legislature is a punitive and arbitrary measure that targets certain Colorado small businesses without regard to the realities of waste management in the state. The fees levied and bureaucratic demands will further tax businesses and consumers at a time when both can least afford it.
By creating an extended producer responsibility bill without fully understanding Colorado’s recycling or producer systems, legislators will create consumer confusion and producer frustrations that will lead to one thing: higher prices for everyone. This bill, brought by outside environmental interests to punish producers of consumer goods, will negatively affect existing stakeholder initiatives to reduce waste and increase recycling that are effective. It’s also inconsistent in its application and serves as an additional tax on Colorado businesses.
Every town and city in Colorado, including Colorado Springs, faces varying responsibilities with regard to recycling. The proposed legislation being heard in the State House of Representatives seeks to implement some sort of program that will increase recycling (the bill doesn’t make clear how) and attendant nonprofit organization (with no legislative oversight) that would ignore the local and municipal reality of waste management in the state. However, the legislation includes no plans for a statewide, consistent sustainability effort, including in the consumer producers it seeks to target.
With myriad and nonsensical exemptions to who is considered a “producer” of waste to be recycled, the businesses responsible for mandatory fees and the creation of a whole nonprofit entity to manage this recycling program will face a significant administrative burden. The cost for implementing this legislation will fall on the small businesses and consumers who can least afford it.
Many of the businesses targeted by this bill are doing the right things by reducing single-use packaging and seeking more recyclable streams of packaging. In fact, this bill would ignore those business initiatives we should be rewarding with consumer preference and fewer regulations. Instead, the bill is based upon a punitive model that assumes businesses do things wrong and need to be punished.
Further, the bill proposes the creation of an organization with no oversight, capable of fining businesses and removing their products from the market without any due process or recourse.
Businesses are forced to pay into this organization, superseding the initiatives they had those funds earmarked for that would be more effective at reducing consumer waste and improving recyclability.
Colorado consumers lag the rest of the country, recycling about 15% of their waste, compared with 32% nationwide. This legislation does not address the realities in our state that result in our poor recycling efforts.
Instead, it punishes those at the heart of solving pressing producer-side packaging concerns, and leaves municipalities — the drivers of waste management programs in our state — out of the equation.
A producer responsibility program for recycling is the wrong answer to Colorado’s recycling challenges. Legislators who understand the impact this bill will (and won’t) have on Colorado businesses and the efficacy of sustainability in the state should oppose House Bill 1355.
Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer is the president and CEO of the Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation.