The state budget will be introduced in the Colorado Senate this week. Building and passing a balanced budget and providing for a thorough and uniform public school system are the only constitutional mandates placed on the General Assembly. And yet, if this year is anything like the years of the last several decades, the General Assembly will grow the Colorado Government in more directions — and faster — than the real economy of the state, small businesses and family budgets will grow. And it won’t fully fund K-12 education.

The problem with the state government’s scattershot growth is at least twofold. The first is most easily described as a lack of prioritization. Since 2009, the state budget has shortchanged the constitutionally mandated full funding of public education every year. To dodge the constitution, Democrat leadership, who have had total or effective control of state government since 2005, created a budget gimmick that allowed government expansion while failing to meet the constitutional mandate for public education. The second problem is the almost random collection of new initiatives Democrat leadership has pushed through with little or no public awareness.

Consider this. The Colorado energy office has had explosive growth (more than 40% last year alone) while teacher salaries have been stagnant, actually down when adjusted for inflation.

If given the direct choice, most Coloradans would prefer well-paid teachers instead of a cadre of bureaucrats tasked with the electrification of anything that uses energy in Colorado. I suspect most Coloradans would prefer to keep their natural gas range and pay teachers better.

Since 2009, Democrat leadership has created 167 state government programs, offices and initiatives that have more than doubled spending to $40 billion while ignoring the constitutional mandate of a fully funded education system, and basic principles of good governance.

New programs range from paying people to buy electric bicycles through the Community Access Electric Bicycle program, to the Colorado Diaper Distribution Program, which hands out diapers to anyone—not just people of limited means.

Other gems include the Colorado Wolf Restoration program, the Charge Ahead Colorado program that is building electric vehicle charging stations across the state, the Ozone Season Transit Grant Program that hands out free bus and rail passes, and an office euphemistically named the Office of Just Transitions to redirect the lives of miners and oil and gas workers who’ve been put out of business or unemployed by Colorado policies hostile to carbon transition fuels.

Another example is the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care created by executive order of the governor that pays $74,537 annually to the lieutenant governor on top of the customary $93,360 official salary. And what does that buy? Since the office’s creation, Colorado health insurance premiums have risen to second highest in the nation. What it should buy is a name change for the office.

The most recent crown jewel in the Democratic rush to grow government is the Colorado Energy Office. The stated mission of the office is to mitigate global climate change. Here’s how they put it: “To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and consumer energy costs by advancing clean energy, energy efficiency and zero emission vehicles to benefit all Coloradans.”

The office spent $23 million last year and had a complete miss on the “helping Coloradans” part. The average monthly energy bill increased by $87 per family from December 2021 to December 2022 and they continue to rise.

My argument isn’t against bending the greenhouse gas emission curve downward. (A quick sidebar: bringing natural gas online has done more on that front since 2010 than adding 198 million electric vehicles to the 2 million or so on the road right now would do.) My argument isn’t necessarily against the state programs that keep being created. My argument is this: we must prioritize.

As we take up the budget in the Senate this week, I call on my colleagues to focus on the settled priorities of the people of Colorado. Let’s fully fund education. It’s a constitutional requirement. It’s an investment in the most precious part of our future, our children.

After we’ve done that we can discuss new ideas and other programs. Not before. Not the way it’s been happening since 2009.

Paul Lundeen is the Colorado Senate minority leader from District 9. Email: paul@paullundeen.org