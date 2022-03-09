On a warm spring day 17 years ago, I nervously walked into a preschool classroom. I was meeting with my child’s preschool teacher, and I didn’t know what to expect. After the meeting, I was anxious and worried about my child’s development and needed to do something. To support my child, I obtained my early childhood teaching credentials from the community college of Denver. During this process, I fell in love with early education.
Since then, I have helped open two early learning centers in Colorado Springs, taught about 180 children, and trained close to 250 early childhood professionals as an instructor and coach.
I am thrilled with the recent, and historic, investments Colorado has made in early childhood. In 2019, Colorado committed funding to offer children the chance to attend full-day kindergarten. In 2020, voters approved Proposition EE to provide universal preschool to all 4-year-olds. Then, last year, the Colorado General Assembly approved the department of Early Childhood so that our children can have access to quality early childhood opportunities.
However, these investments can only go so far without a workforce that is well paid, valued and incentivized to undertake the essential work that they do every day. Early childhood educators are the backbone of our economy and quality early learning, but we don’t treat them as such.
Therefore, Colorado — despite it being a state that places such high value on the early years — faces an early educator crisis. This year, Colorado has the chance to invest in the early childhood workforce through House Bill 22-1010 Early Childhood Educator Income Tax Credit — a crucial piece to the early childhood education and care puzzle that’s been missing for far too long.
Nationally, 80% of child care centers are experiencing staffing shortages. The Colorado organization, Early Milestones, reports that 70% of early childhood education center directors, have a difficult time finding qualified staff. Low wages and lack of benefits are barriers to staff recruitment and retention. Paired with difficult working conditions and the impact of the pandemic, the turnover rate in early childhood education is very high. Astonishingly, 30% of early childhood educators leave the field annually, four times higher than the turnover rate for elementary school teachers.
About one-third of Colorado teachers are considering leaving the classroom. Colorado’s dearth of early childhood educators often means fewer child care options for parents, resulting in many children missing out on crucial early learning vital to their success in school and in life, and missing contributions in other sectors that influence our economy.
I have worked with teachers who have left the classroom due to low wages that don’t cover the bills. These gifted and passionate teachers want to work with children, but can’t make ends meet doing the work they love — the work our children’s success, livelihoods and futures depend on.
This problem isn’t unique to Colorado, but Colorado is unique in that it’s one of the few states rapidly expanding its early childhood education and care programs. In 2023, we will roll out universal preschool, and not too far in the future, the Department of Early Childhood will expand more early childhood opportunities. How can these programs be successful without a strong — and valued — early childhood education and care workforce? To keep up with this positive and exciting growth for children, we need early childhood professionals now.
House Bill 22-1010 is an important step to address this. The bill, under consideration by the Colorado General Assembly, proposes an income tax credit up to $1,500 annually for early childhood educators depending on the educator’s credential level. This has the potential to create big change. For example, a similar tax credit in Louisiana resulted in a fourfold increase in credentialed early educators and an eight-fold increase in staff obtaining higher-lever credentials.
Imagine what it could mean for Colorado’s workforce and, in turn, our kids? Teachers are the heart of quality early learning. As such, they must be at the center of early childhood policy. Join me in urging the Colorado General Assembly to pass House Bill 22-1010. It’s time we value the early childhood workforce and honor the life-changing work they do every day.
Elisha Stewart is an early childhood educator in Colorado Springs, a business owner and a Save the Children Action Network advocate.