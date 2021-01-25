In the closing hours prior to the presidential transition, Colorado Springs took some serious collateral damage.
In an 11th-hour decision, President Donald Trump’s White House announced that the Space Command will move to Huntsville, Ala.
As Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers pointed out, this makes no sense from any practical, non-political viewpoint. In fact, such a move could seriously compromise national security.
By moving to Alabama, the essential space-related operations would abandon the solid and expanding infrastructure that’s already been built in the Springs.
But if we have a message to the new administration, it’s that the future of the Space Command and Space Force will depend on its people. Colorado Springs is the place to attract and develop our best and brightest, the brilliant men and women needed for what may become our the most critical of our armed forces.
Those personnel already living and working in the Colorado Springs region have already experienced our scenic beauty and vibrant arts scene, and they’ve seen the many articles in U.S. News & World Report and other magazines naming Colorado Springs the most desirable place to live.
We are the only city in the nation boasting a military academy, and of course it’s the Air Force Academy where future members of the Space Force will train, a regional university with strong engineering and cyber programs, and an outstanding community college that meets the workforce needs of the region. Further, all three institutions are recognized by the National Security Agency (NSA) as certified center of excellence for Cyber. This certification has a high bar for professionalism and well trained faculty and staff. It’s a standard that relatively few institutions of higher learning have achieved. As part of the designation, we teach to both National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) standards.
Pikes Peak Community College and our higher-ed colleagues will serve as invaluable training partners, particularly in the area of cybersecurity.
PPCC students are prepared to successfully join our regional workforce with cyber and computer science programs aligned to national standards and preparation of students for nationally recognized certifications. PPCC and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs have new articulation agreements that allow PPCC cybersecurity students to seamlessly transfer to UCCS to finish their four-year degree, and get federal grant monies to help pay for it.
That’ll be great for the Space Force personnel working in the cybersecurity division. But what our military has learned is that it’s essential that EVERY employee has cybersecurity competency. That’s why PPCC is expanding its cyber certification programs, including CompTIA’s Security+ , Network+ and ECCouncil’s Certified Ethical Hacker.
A great environment and trained workforce are part of the equation.
Another is childcare. Space Force personnel will need childcare, and those workers are in high demand. That’s why PPCC is expanding its early childhood education degree and certificate programs. We’re hoping to recruit workers displaced by the pandemic, offering them paths to new opportunities in this rewarding career.
Our message to the new Biden administration:
Don’t let this political decision stand. To move the Space Command from Colorado Springs, where it has thrived for nearly two decades, would be like separating a child from her parents.
It’s a decision that must be reversed — for the sake of the Space Command/Space Force and the safety of the American people.
Lance Bolton is President of Pikes Peak Community College.