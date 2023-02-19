Tax season is well underway, and if last year is any indication, Americans will spend north of 6.5 billion hours preparing to file their forms and fork over any dollars due ahead of the April 18 deadline.

Few of us relish the idea of our hard-earned dollars going to a government notorious for wasting it. We’re all too familiar with the hundred-dollar hammers. Then there’s the story of the four individuals who somehow used $31.5 million of COVID relief funds to purchase fleets of Porsches, Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

But a few weeks ago, an envelope arrived in the mail from Chuck Broerman, El Paso Country treasurer. I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting Chuck, but I voted for him, and he’s been serving the state faithfully in a variety of roles for over twenty-years. Chuck’s note wasn’t personal — it was our property tax statement for the past year. You likely received one, too.

Property taxes are itemized on the statement, with the lion share of the payment going to your local school district. Other taxes include county, city and road and bridge payments. I’m grateful to live in this beautiful city, where the views come free and where the sun shines brightly most mornings. I’m also thankful for our city’s leadership, which more often than not seems sober but high-minded, preserving past traditions but also looking with optimism and enthusiasm to the future. And despite the fantastical beliefs of some liberals, nothing is free, so good things cost money — and money doesn’t come from the government — it comes from you and me.

In that spirit, one of the very best line items on this year’s property tax statement was for the Pikes Peak Library. According to our explanation of payment, our share was $116.84.

Given our family of five (three boys), this means my wife and I are paying $23.36 per person. If you break that up across the year, that’s 6.4 cents per day — or 6.6 cents if you subtract the dozen or so holidays the library will be closed this year.

Of course, electronic access to books and research is available 24/7.

My childhood memories are many, but few sweeter than the day my first library card arrived in the mail. I now see a similar joy on the faces of our children. Our youngest boys are dyslexic, and they practically inhale audio books, as well as other resources made available at the library. Personally, it’s always a good day when an email or text arrives with news that a requested book is available.

“A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people — it’s a never-failing spring in the desert,” noted the late industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who gave away $60 million to help fund 1,689 public libraries across America.

In fact, $60,000 of those funds helped launch the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) back in 1905.

If you’re not using the library, I must ask: “Why not?” The PPLD boasts 16 branches and three mobile units. It’s as convenient as a click away, too.

Will Rogers once quipped that “The only difference between death and taxes is that death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.” He might still be right, but with the exception of our city officials and personnel who enrich our lives and minds thanks to our tax dollars that fund the Pikes Peak Library.

Paul J. Batura is vice president of communications at Focus on the Family, a local writer, and host of the “WHAT A LIFE! Lessons from Legend Podcast. He can be reached on Twitter @PaulBatura or via email Paul@PaulBatura.com.