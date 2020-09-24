The kids have gone back to school in one form or another. Businesses of all kinds are rolling up their sleeves and figuring out how to operate in the new normal. It’s time for the state Legislature to get back to business as well.
In the spring of 2020, as a global pandemic forced the interruption of Colorado’s legislative session, and a budget crisis loomed, lawmakers decided to suspend the work of eight critical interim committees. One of them of them was the Public Employees’ Retirement Association oversight committee. This committee was created in 2018 as part of a major bipartisan pension reform bill meant to breathe life into the state’s nearly insolvent pension plan. The committee, which is charged with advising the Legislature on all matters pertaining PERA, is comprised of four legislators and six legislatively appointed individuals who have the interests of the public and PERA members at heart.
When the interim committees were suspended, legislative leadership said that staffers were “too busy” to serve them, and that doing so would save the state $100,000. The savings would come from reduced travel expenses and per diems for lawmakers.
At the same time, the Legislature also took the dramatic action of forgoing one year of the state’s required $225 million payment to the woefully underfunded PERA plan. This was without the oversight or input of the committee that was created to advise the Legislature on just such matters.
When the reform bill that created the oversight committee was passed, PERA had an unfunded liability of nearly $30 billion and that debt was projected to increase rapidly in the coming years.
There was a significant risk that the fund would become insolvent, putting the retirement future of thousands of PERA members and the financial health of the state at risk. Among other key provisions, the bill mandated that PERA reach full funding by 2048. Meeting this mandate will only be possible under the best of scenarios, which includes the state fulfilling all of its obligations to the fund and the markets consistently delivering good returns. With one missed payment from the state on the books, and with what could highly volatile financial markets for years to come, it is clear there is much work to be done.
As we contemplate what will be another difficult legislative session, with intense budget pressures, it is imperative that the pension oversight committee be allowed to resume its work. Lawmakers will surely be tempted to consider other measures that generate short term savings at enormous long-term cost to PERA. But we know that PERA would not be in the precarious position that it is in today if the state had lived up to its obligations in the past. Now is not the time to be short-sighted. Any small savings that might be generated by cuts to PERA now will inevitably lead to significant increases in the fund’s liabilities later. We can’t let today’s crisis be the excuse for creating an even greater financial catastrophe down the road.
The oversight committee was created to ensure that the Legislature would act responsibly in the interest of the state and of PERA members. Now, more than ever, it is important that lawmakers seek wise council on the fraught choices ahead. I’m sorry that lawmakers and staffers are busy, tired or overworked. Aren’t we all right now? And is it not our obligation to step up in times of crisis and do the hard work that Colorado voters and taxpayers have trusted us to do?
As for the excuse that the state can’t afford to put the committee back to work, I ask, really? The committee could meet virtually so there are no travel costs. The six appointed members, including me, receive no compensation for their time. So, the only real cost is the per diems for four legislators. With no travel, those per diems should be about $45 per day, or $180 per day for the group of 4.
If $180 per day is what is standing in the way of getting back to the serious work of addressing our state’s $30 billion pension liability, that seems like pretty bad math. For the record, Secure Futures Colorado will happily pay those per diems.
Time to get back to work.
Amy Slothower is the project director for Secure Futures Colorado, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, stand-alone organization created to promote the urgent need for substantive PERA reform.