On Monday, Feb. 28, The U.S. Senate attempted to pass the “Women’s Health Protection Act”. This bill was an attempt to legislate abortion at the federal level in anticipation of the overturning of Roe v Wade. Had it passed, it would have eliminated any effort on the state level to restrict abortion for any reason.
Democrats in Colorado control the House, the Senate, and the Governor’s Office. So, needless to say, they were ready to introduce their radical abortion bill should the bill fail on the federal level. On Wednesday, March 2, two days after the federal bill failed, Democrats on the Colorado House Health and Insurance Committee, introduced the Reproductive Health Equity Act, HB22-1279. They are attempting to seize an opportunity to fast-track this bill in an attempt to pass the most liberal abortion law in the country. In fact, they are so intent on codifying abortion for any reason, at any time from conception to birth, and without parental consent, that they have put on hold other bills so that they can move HB22-1279 to a vote as fast as possible.
If HB22-1279, The Reproductive Health Equity Act, were to pass it would be the most radical abortion law in the country. This would be worse than China or North Korea as neither permit unrestricted abortion.
It is imperative that the public pay close attention, scrutinize HB22-1279 with great care, consider the ramifications and speak out in opposition. Here are a few things to know about this bill:
1. HB22-1279 would establish in law the right to abortion for any reason, at any time during the pregnancy, and as written, it appears to support abortion without parental consent (which is the only restriction enforced in Colorado).
2. It does not address ways to provide resources for addressing social, moral or economic issues impacting communities of color. For example, no alternative for poor women of color, who undergo abortions at twice the rate of white women in Colorado. Should these Black lives matter? This bill does nothing to improve disparities in minority populations.
3. This bill would support abortion if the sex of the baby is not the one desired by the mother. It would allow abortion for an unwanted ‘mixed race’ child. Isn’t this sexism or racism in their purest form?
4. Colorado would legitimize abortion for disability. Denying the dignity of those living with disabilities.
I am a strong supporter of women’s rights. The right to vote, to choose a career path, to remain single or to marry, whether or not to take birth control, or to run for an elected office, etc. ... However, is it ever right to take an innocent life? From the moment of conception, the zygote is a self-contained, preprogrammed individual. The developing baby may receive nutrients and shelter from the mother, but it is a separate individual from the mother. This developing individual has its DNA that orchestrates its growth and development. The same DNA that can be used to determine parental rights, or ancestry. Toddlers require nutrients and shelter from the mother as well. Should we then allow the murder of a toddler for the social, moral and economic benefits of the mother if she decides she no longer wants or can no longer afford the child?
In the 50 years since Roe vs Wade, abortion has not resulted in any social, moral, or economic benefits. When people are able to decide whether and when to have children, we have seen the disintegration of our families, a steady rise in teen suicides, an explosion in drug addiction/overdoses, homelessness has risen exponentially, and crime has continued to invade our communities.
When we as a nation fail to protect and respect innocent lives in the womb, our nation continues down the trajectory of death. Life becomes an inconvenience and/or a commodity for financial gain. More liberal abortion laws are not the answer. Rather than supporting legislation like HB22-1279, we should be putting our tax dollars and resources toward entities that help women and families through their pregnancy, assist with adoption when desired, provide parenting classes, child care items (cribs, car seats, diapers, etc.), counseling, and more. Rather than take an innocent life, we should support life.
Please call members of the Colorado House Health and Insurance Committee, the House and the Senate to oppose this bill.
Wendy Smith is a retired acute care nurse practitioner. She and her husband have been volunteers in the prison system weekly for over 18 years. She volunteers with three anti-trafficking organizations. Smith has published and spoke on the link between sex trafficking, pornography and abortion.