Imagine with me for a moment that you must have surgery. No putting it off. The surgeon has said it’s live-saving. And the 2nd, and 3rd opinions from other surgeons did as well. In the waiting room, your surgeon dutifully provides informed consent and explains the risk of the surgery. Which you agree to... and then he says, “Oh by the way, I never read up on how this procedure is done or had any training on it. But don’t worry, I’m proud to do surgery that I know nothing about. You can trust me.” Now, we know that would never happen. And we would find a more competent surgeon. But how many of you have read about some of our elected officials who have signed off on a 4,000+ page document called the Omnibus Act without even reading it? Or its consequences. Our officials are more than just that; they are supposed to represent us. They are supposed to determine if the proposed legislation would cause unacceptable harm to their constituents, the people they have sworn to fairly represent. That’s us.
Many of you know that signing off on a piece of legislation, whether it’s 4,000+ pages, or 10, without having read through and evaluated its merit is both reckless and irresponsible. That’s not representative government in my book. It’s totally unacceptable. But why would the representatives do this? We know why. They don’t have the time to read it. Does that sit well with you? It doesn’t to me. Their job is to know the pros and cons of a piece of legislation so that they can make the very best decision for the good of the citizens that they represent. That’s their job. That’s why we elected them.
But many of them are earning a failing grade at this.
But would our elected officials say, “Come on, no one has time to read over 4,000 pages. We have to sign off on it to know what’s in it.” Have you heard this before?
Is that how we as American citizens expect our representatives to act? Do you find this unacceptable as I do? So, what can be done? How about having them vote on more bite-size chunks of say maybe 100 pages at a time? They could get the Cliff’s notes ... just kidding. It would take longer to get some bills passed. But they would be knowledgeable and know the pros and cons to a limited degree of that bill. A lot of government waste would stop because legislators would now say, ‘no’ to it.
Well, I’d like to put some retired college professors back to work. As long as the federal government wants to spend money frivolously to provide border help for other countries instead of ours, how about this proposal for a new law? This law would basically require our officials to be responsible for about 100 pages of text at a time (legislation).
They would have to know it, because our retired college professors will have a test waiting for them. If our representative takes the test and doesn’t pass, they do not get the privilege of casting a vote. They’ll have to take the test again.
Impossible? Yes. But, going back to our surgeon example, we expect our surgeon to be fully competent when he does surgery. He must train and prove that he’s capable to do a given surgical procedure. Why shouldn’t we as voters expect our representatives to be fully competent and capable of knowing what the legislation says before they vote on it.
Let’s be honest: passing legislation to know what’s in it is a completely unacceptable way for a legislator to do business at any level. That’s just incompetence. That’s just gross negligence.
Brian Sherman, PHARMD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Colorado Springs.