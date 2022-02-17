Out of all the bills I’ve sponsored, debated, and voted on, Utah’s Clean Slate legislation rises to the top as one of the best things I ever did in my nearly 20 years in the Legislature. I had the honor this month of joining Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox and my colleagues — Republican and Democrat — conservative and liberal — to officially launch the Clean Slate Utah program after passing it unanimously through the Utah Legislature in 2019. This was a no-brainer here in Utah, and it can be for Colorado, too.
I’m not one to meddle into other people’s — or state’s — business. But in this case, Clean Slate will have tremendous lasting, positive impacts for Coloradans, and I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to voice my support. It is not too often in politics that you feel like you get to work on something that is truly good, and Clean Slate is exactly that.
This bill brought so many people together here in Utah, because over the years society has evolved and most now believe that people can change for the better, and that the vast majority do.
Everyone also agreed that it is smart, just, and good for Utah’s workforce, too. We need to do everything we can to ensure people have a fair shot at meaningful work, putting food on the table, and a roof over their heads. This is after all, one of the single most unifying contracts we adhere to as Americans, that if you work hard and play by the rules that you can live a good life. Clean Slate uses these core values to realign a government system that for too long prevented people from supporting themselves and their families.
I commend the bill sponsors, including my fellow Republican Sen. Dennis Hisey, for working across the aisle to change the lives of 1.3 million Coloradans. These are 1.3 million people who will now have better access to a job and economic stability.
Utah passed my Clean Slate bill in 2019 unanimously with broad support. There was not a single vote in opposition. Not in the House, not in the Senate, and not in the committees. Everyone from advocates, left-leaning and right-leaning organizations, people with lots of tattoos and people with no tattoos, workforce centers, and the business community, including the Utah Chamber of Commerce, publicly supported the passage of this bill. I’m not surprised to see that Clean Slate Colorado (SB22-099) has 80 organizations and businesses who have signed on to support it, and I imagine before it is done there will be many more.
Talking about criminal records and crime is hard and at times very uncomfortable. Especially in the midst of a national conversation where crime is at the top of people’s minds. This bill, however, is not about how we deal with crime, it is all about how we treat people who have decided to get themselves out of that life and prove, through years of staying out of trouble, that they have changed and deserve a second chance.
It makes our communities stronger and safer. What’s most important to consider is that people eligible for record sealing under Clean Slate Legislation have proven that they are no more likely to commit a crime than anyone else in the general public. We know from research that the longer someone goes without committing a crime, the likelihood of committing another crime drops dramatically. These are folks who have truly made amends to society and deserve the opportunity to support themselves and their families. Yet they face insurmountable obstacles finding work, securing stable housing, advancing their education, and even working alongside institutions of faith. Aren’t we supposed to punish bad behavior and support good behavior?
It used to be that way here in Utah, and we unanimously decided that it was actually hurting us as a society, so we did the work and passed Clean Slate Legislation. At its core, Clean Slate is about improving public safety, encouraging people to get out of crime, productively adding to the economy, and getting rid of government red tape while giving people the freedom to work, advance their careers, and build healthy families. These are values that strong conservatives like myself, and my liberal friends across the aisle, embrace together.
This is the type of kitchen-table bill that will help put willing and capable people back to work and help Colorado build a healthy, skilled workforce. This is a bill with endless benefits, because it changes lives and will have an impact not just on these individuals personally, but on future generations of their families as well. I hope Colorado joins Utah and the five other states who have passed Clean Slate. This is the perfect opportunity for good people to rise up together and unite behind an honorable cause. In Utah they did, and now it is Colorado’s turn.
Eric Hutchings is a former Republican state representative from Utah.