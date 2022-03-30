The Colorado Department of Human Services recently reported that calls to the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 844-CO-4-Kids, approached pre-pandemic volumes in 2021 after a significant drop in 2020.
Calls increased 8% to 208,949 in 2021 from a low of 193,448 in 2020. In 2019, the year prior to the pandemic, the number of calls to the hotline was 219,478.
The overall uptick is due to a 20% increase in calls from education professionals last year.
In 2020, CDHS saw a dramatic drop in calls because mandatory reporters were not seeing kids in person at schools, day care settings or doctor appointments. Our schools are critical in the reporting protocol and often on the front lines advocating for the health and well-being of kids in our community.
Historically, El Paso County has received more calls of suspected child abuse and neglect to the state hotline than any other county in Colorado. It is a statistic many of us in the community are working to shake.
No one is clear on why we rank at the top — is it lack of resources or due to the number of military families who arrive without community support, or possibly the work we do in El Paso County to raise awareness and drive attention to the hotline that makes for higher call volumes?
I am proud of the work that is happening here in El Paso and Teller counties to protect children throughout the region.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and at Safe Passage, a nationally accredited children’s advocacy center that provides hope and healing to children who have experienced abuse and neglect, we are acting on the observance by opening Colorado’s first and only co-located Children’s Advocacy Center, a designation only 20% of nationwide centers can claim.
The opening can be attributed to one factor – partnership. Over the last 10 years, child safety advocates have been working to create a co-located Children’s Advocacy Center that includes key partner agencies to collectively conduct child abuse investigations and provide abuse prevention services under one roof.
At the new Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs, partner agencies include Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, Colorado Springs Police Department Child Crimes Unit, El Paso County Department of Human Services, UCHealth, The Family Center and Kidpower Colorado.
What this means is when a child steps forward to tell their brave story, they only have to tell it once, in a single location, without having to travel around town to get needed elements for an investigation which previously included waits in an emergency department for a medical exam or time at a police station.
By providing a professional and respectful response to a child’s outcry of abuse, we can coordinate child abuse investigations with partner agencies in a single location and provide advocacy and support, avoiding additional trauma to the child.
In a city that often operates in silos, these agencies are working collaboratively and effectively to serve the child. That support includes our city’s Mayor, John Suthers, who has advocated for the center since the idea’s inception.
While I am never pleased to see an increase in calls to the statewide hotline, I am relieved to see numbers returning to pre-COVID levels. As a community, we know kids have been isolated and alone, dealing with family and parenting stress as well as financial uncertainty.
We know that children are struggling with mental health concerns. We know 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will experience sexual abuse in their lifetime and, during unprecedented times, those odds do not shift in a child’s favor.
My work in child advocacy tells me that reporting of sexual abuse and neglect is often delayed as the victim establishes trust with a caring adult who will listen and act on their story. It takes time to step forward. With this in mind, we should expect the numbers will continue to increase for the foreseeable future.
In El Paso County, we are ready. The new Children’s Advocacy Center is prepared for what’s ahead, only because so many community organizations stepped forward to make it so.
A famous African proverb states that if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.
As a community, we will never regret investing in the future generation and giving kids a voice as they turn the corner to hope and healing. You play an important role in this process.
If you suspect abuse or neglect, don’t hesitate. Please contact Colorado’s Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS or your local law enforcement agency.
Maureen “Mo” Basenberg is the executive director of Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, a nationally accredited children’s advocacy center that provides hope and healing to children who have experienced abuse and neglect.