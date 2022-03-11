Is America’s promise available to all children? Not in Colorado Springs! Not when 2 out of 3 Hispanic public-school students cannot read, write, add, and subtract at grade level. What chance will they have to reach their potential, to realize their dreams and those of their parents, to be productive citizens, to contribute to the richness of our community and nation?
According to the Colorado Department of Education, 7 out of 10 Hispanic students in grades 3 to 6 in D-11 and D-2 are not proficient in math. If that is not a crisis, what is? Where is the outrage? Why is there no sense of urgency coming from Colorado Springs Boards of Education? Where is their call to arms? How can we expect Hispanic students to become upstanding citizens and assets to our workforce without the academic skill set to do so? They are our pipeline to our future workforce and without these essentials skills, how can we expect them to become entrepreneurs, elevate to leadership, C-Suite, and management positions in our business sector.
We certainly hear the loud calls from our school districts for more money, we hear their promises, their rhetoric, but precious little about accountability for, and ownership of, their failure to really educate our kids. It is time for our children to be well-educated, properly prepared for college, trade schools, and/or the workforce, not the pipeline to poverty or prison.
For decades, our community has been passive, trusting that the system would properly educate our kids with the scholastic and life skills they need to succeed — no mas — those days are over.
Let today be the first day of our call to action! Let this be a call to parents to demand, yes demand, that student achievement improve, improve substantially and immediately!
We expect every child to read, write, add, and subtract at grade level, while being respected for their unique culture, traditions, and family values. Parents should take control, become vocal advocates on behalf of their children’s education, taking power into their own hands. How? By joining other parents in “Colorado Parents for Quality Education” whose voices will soon be heard in school board and school accountability committee meetings.
Our parents continue to pay taxes and have a right to expect that those hard-earned dollars will be spent effectively delivering a quality education to their kids. Parents should take control over their children’s schools, including how and where their dollars are spent, demanding a refund if they are dissatisfied with the results the system delivers. We must overcome our Latino cultural value of “respeto,’ which bestows ultimate decision-making power on authority figures such as teachers and school leaders. It is now a critical time for us to overcome the sense of “respeto” and avoid disagreeing or expressing doubts to persons of authority; we must take action and question decisions that impact the education of Hispanic students.
Further, we need to demand change in recruiting school district administrators. Our broken “education” system insulates itself from innovation and improvement by promoting from within. Slapping a superintendent’s license on a homegrown administrator only fosters in-the-box thinking, ensuring the status quo will survive at the peril of our students. Out-of- the box thinking, and innovation need to rule the day where school leaders are selected by their proven ability to lead multidimensional organizations
The following is an excerpt from a speech delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4th, 1967, in New York City. “We are faced with the fact, my friends, that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now.” Though King’s concerns were in regard to a different issue at the time, as a parent, former educator, and community leader, I operate with the same sense of urgency as it relates to our children.
There is a cost to inaction! For decades, too many of our public schools have failed our kids, and it is clear that they will never improve by themselves. So, once again, as has been true in so much of our history, we need to step up and help ourselves. Hard work and dedication are not strangers to us, so let’s do what we have always done and save our children.
Joe Aldaz is president & CEO of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and a community leader.