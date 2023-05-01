Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in which he showed a video presenting the pages of various books available in the Florida public school system. That video couldn’t be shown on local newscasts because it was too sexually graphic. Even Twitter slapped a warning label on it.

The obvious question: if this content isn’t appropriate for nightly newscasts, how is it appropriate in a middle school library? The obvious answer: it isn’t.

The left claims that conservatives want to “ban books.” That charge has been leveled at public officials like Governor DeSantis all the way down to Colorado Springs school board members.

Use of the term “book banning” (perhaps intentionally) conjures images of heavy-handed totalitarian regimes throughout history. But that association is patently false. Nobody is rewriting history, removing literature, or participating in any other historical act one might associate with that phrase.

Florida isn’t letting porn into its school libraries. Parents have every right to say that they don’t want pornography in their kids’ schools. In a world with one iota of moral sanity, that is not only non-controversial, but it should be expected.

Almost all of the books flagged by Governor DeSantis are available in Academy District 20 here in Colorado Springs. Recently, a group of parents uncovered hundreds of these books in D-20 libraries. Those book titles and content can be found at www.d20books.com.

Here are a couple of examples.

Written by James or Juno Dawson (depending on how s/he is identifying on a given day), “This Book Is Gay” is available at Rampart and Pine Creek high schools. An excerpt:

“How sex apps work: 1. Upload a tiny pic of yourself to the app. 2. The app works out your location. 3. The app tells you who the nearest homosexuals are. 4. You then chat to them. 5. Because they are near, it is easy to meet up with them. If you’re looking for the ubiquitous ‘fun’ (the words ‘sex,’ ‘shag,’ and the F-word, ironically, are banned on most sex apps) be upfront about it and then no one’s feelings are going to get hurt.”

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Instructing children on how to upload pictures of themselves for the purpose of connecting with local gays for sex? If that isn’t grooming, what is?

Here’s another. “Flamer,” written by “Genderqueer” author Mike Curato, is available at Challenger Middle School.

“Two men can pleasure each other in a variety of fun ways. 1. Handies: Perhaps the most important skill you will master as a gay or bi man is the timeless classic, the hand job. The good news is, you can practice on yourself. The bad news is, each guy has become very used to his own way of getting himself off. Something they don’t teach you in school is that, in order to be able to cum at all, you or your partner may need to finish off with a handie.”

If you’re surprised to read these words in your daily newspaper, imagine how a child feels coming across them in the school library.

When you hear the left decry “book bans,” recognize that these are the books they’re fighting to keep in libraries.

There’s a candidate for D-20 school board who wears a pin that says “Read Banned Books,” which sounds like a noble statement, until you realize that the “banned books” they want on school library shelves teach minors how to perform sex acts on strangers they met through online dating sites.

Depending on their age, students should be learning how to multiply polynomials, write cursive, or tie their shoelaces, not anal sex and blowjobs. Parents, teachers, school staff and administrators are supposed to be guardians of our children’s lives, not brokers between our kids and online sexual predators.

School districts, you have abdicated your responsibility. You have failed our children. In 2021, the adults in the room said “enough.” In 2023, you’ll learn that we meant it.

Derrick Wilburn is a founder of Advocates for D-20 Kids and host of the ‘Red Ink’ podcast. Learn more at d20kids.org.