As a mother, educator, and CEO of the nonprofit Colorado Education Initiative, I have a unique vantage point to the home, classroom, and school. I deeply empathize with the stress and anxiety facing parents, teachers, and school leaders this fall.
Parents call me daily panicked about the colossal disruption to their child’s education. They’re right to be concerned, but when we parent from a place of fear, our kids feel our tension. We also diminish our capacity to be creative and think outside the box at the time we need those skills the most.
We forget we are a more powerful force in our children’s lives than anything related to formal schooling. We overemphasize schools as the only way to shape young people.
A recent poll found 59% of parents are concerned about children falling behind in their education because of the pandemic. Yes, we should certainly think about how to make up for what will get missed this year. But we should be equally focused on what’s happening in our homes to drive independence and collaboration — the very skills we know young people need for the future.
This year families are essential partners in student learning more than ever before. We need to engage and provide them with a greater sense of agency in their child’s education. There are thoughtful actions almost any family can take, free to low-cost, to set children up for success this fall and to be a positive force in their child’s development during this strange time.
Encourage an environment where your child and teacher get to know each other. Start the year with a short socially distant or virtual visit. This kind of interaction helps children learn how to be seen and known by seeing and knowing others. If your teacher offers “office hours,” prompt your child to use them, even if just to chat.
Enlist other trusted adults in the child’s world. Besides teachers, who else can build or deepen a positive relationship with your child? Don’t forget it really does “take a village.” Is there an aunt, coach, or spiritual leader who could visit weekly or take a midday video call?
Encourage independence in children. The best and most frustrating thing my family did this spring was support our preschooler as she learned how to fold laundry, make a sandwich, and feed the dog. Safe at Home orders gave her time to try, fail and try again. Activities that are a stretch of your child’s independence exist for every age and are a great use of those empty afternoon hours.
Practice self-regulation and self-awareness. Noticing our mental state is self-awareness and positive intervention is self-regulation. Helping children develop these skills will help them succeed when things are hard and choose beneficial activities and behaviors whether it’s a snack, nap, fresh air or play.
Explore learning opportunities through academic or other projects. One of the risks of virtual learning is students receive information but don’t complete enough work. Start with projects kids produce, whether written, video or art, rather than simply back-filling basic skills.
Find a learning buddy. When kids lack socialization, they also miss collaboration — one of the most critical future-ready skills. Is there a relative, friend or classmate with whom a child could partner on a project of shared passion?
Be honest in age appropriate ways. Children are intuitive. Speak to them honestly, regardless of their age, explain your plan, and provide support to manage fear and uncertainty.
With these research-proven suggestions, we as parents can form a plan that sets a positive tone for the school year, offers a sense of certainty for our kids, and bolsters their learning. We can parent from a place of purpose and use this time to learn more about our children’s unique gifts, talents and interests.
Rebecca Holmes is the mother of two young children, a former middle school teacher and association commissioner at the Colorado Department of Education, and is the CEO of the Colorado Education Initiative, a regional nonprofit serving visionary schools and districts.