What?
Doctors’ Day — March 30 — is a time to recognize physicians for their work on behalf of patients.
So what?
There is an epidemic of stress and burnout among physicians only made worse by COVID-19. The joy of practicing medicine for most physicians lies in the relationships they have with their patients. This relationship has become strained with the barriers of COVID-19.
Now what?
Doctors’ Day is a chance for patients and doctors to reconnect again. Letting your physician know they’ve made a positive difference in your life goes a long way to restoring the joy of practicing medicine for physicians.
The work of a physician has always been filled with moments of joy and sadness. Our work has always included bearing witness to the complete spectrum of the human experience.
We are frequently there as a newborn takes a first breath and often one of us makes the final declaration of death when a patient breathes their last.
My specialty is in emergency medicine. An epidemic of physician burnout was raging even before we began to learn about a novel virus that began to sweep across the world, ushering in dramatic changes to the practice of medicine. Not only did we enter into a time where caring for our patients became a hazard to our own health, our ability to connect with our patients also was changed as we learned to care for them through PPE, masks and panes of glass. Even though we did our best to adapt to the seemingly endless waves of patients, it should come as no surprise that exhaustion and stress are at all-time highs.
Although the root causes of physician burnout are complex, I believe that much of it stems from the barriers that get in the way of the doctor-patient relationship. These barriers during COVID-19 became unsurmountable at times. Frustrations for everyone were running at an all-time high as reflected in a rise in violence and anger toward health care workers. Tragically, the fundamental therapeutic relationship of one human connecting with another all too frequently became another casualty of the pandemic.
Now as we start to see masks coming down, physicians and patients have the opportunity to reconnect again and renew the core relationship that provides meaning and fulfillment for physicians and patients.
Through all the years of medical school and the seemingly endless hours of training, what sustained me in part was the promise of knowing that I was learning skills to really help my patients. In fact, the joy of practicing medicine lies in the connections that I have made with my patients over the years and knowing that my work has at times made a difference in their lives. It should come as no surprise to know that for most physicians, we carry the stories of our patients with us long after the end of our workday. We worry about them and want to celebrate when they are doing well.
Doctors’ Day was created to provide an occasion to celebrate physicians. As we look toward and hope for brighter days in health care, we can start with the basics of connecting again.
All of us are also patients. We all have the power to make a positive difference in the morale of our caregivers. Kind words, a shared handshake and sharing your stories when you are doing well helps to grow the relationship. A handwritten note sharing when we make positive impacts on our patient’s lives can be particularly meaningful. These cards from patients are one of the things that I have saved over the years and still look at fondly. The impact of these small acts is incredibly meaningful to most physicians.
If there is a special physician that has made a difference in your life, I encourage you to let them know.
For most physicians, it is the relationship with our patients and the positive stories that flow from it that is the foundation of the joy of practicing medicine.
Dr. Robert Lam is an emergency medicine physician, practicing at UCHealth. Dr. Lam is also the Director of Physician Wellness at UCHealth for the Southern Region. He has been practicing medicine since 2001.