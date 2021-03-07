On March 5, 2020, I announced Colorado’s first case of COVID-19, And just over a week later on March 13, I stood side by side with Mayor John Suthers in Colorado Springs to report our state’s first COVID-related death.
We knew that the first casualty would be coming, whether it would be days or weeks, but that didn’t lessen the heartache when it happened.
The woman was in her 80s and from El Paso County, and I still remember exactly what it felt like to receive that news. All I could think about was her story, her family — the loved ones she was leaving behind, and the immense grief they now carried.
Since that day, nearly 6,000 Coloradans have lost their lives to this deadly virus, 746 of them right here in El Paso County. These are our grandmothers and grandfathers, moms and dads, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters.
They are our neighbors from down the street or next door. The friendly cashier in our local grocery store. The doting husband and father working to protect his community. The veteran who served America overseas only to lose the final battle here at home. The beloved aunt. The maintenance worker in our children’s school. Far too many families have experienced this gut-wrenching loss.
And it’s not only the loss of a loved one that we grieve, over the last year, Coloradans have experienced grief of all shapes and sizes. For too many, it’s the loss of a job that provided purpose and put a roof over your family’s head. It’s the loss of the life we once knew.
But it’s during times of hardship when Coloradans summon the strength and resilience that lives deep in our DNA.
Time and time again we have proved that no matter how often we are knocked down, we will keep getting up. And that has been true throughout this pandemic.
Looking toward the future, there are many reasons to be hopeful. Every day we take another step closer to the end of this public health crisis. The lifesaving vaccine is making its way into arms across the state, and I won’t rest until every person who wants a vaccine can get one, and that El Paso County gets their full share.
We have reached the ambitious goal we set to vaccinate 70% of Coloradans 70 and older by the end of February, and now we anticipate that by the end of April we could be receiving 400,000 safe and highly effective vaccines each week, a significant increase in our supply. We can see the light at the end of this tunnel, but we’re not there quite yet.
As we continue forward in the final few weeks and months of the pandemic, we must do what we know works to save lives. We must protect ourselves and our loved ones.
Wear your mask, socially distance yourself from others, continue limiting your social interactions, and please, get the vaccine when it’s your turn.
Together we will get through this and build back stronger.
Jared Polis is the governor of Colorado, serving since 2019.