With great alarm I’ve been hearing calls for New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo to be our next president — that he’s shown strong leadership in his bleating for help dealing with the COVID-19 virus for his fellow New Yorkers. To the contrary, he would be a disaster as he was when serving as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for President Bill Clinton. His collaboration with Clinton in pursuit of the socio-political dream of home ownership for everyone, the oft touted “American Dream”, culminated in the financial debacle of 2008.
The principal tool they used in their effort was the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) of 1977, as amended several times since (see Wikipedia for the full history). The CRA was rightfully enacted to eliminate the pernicious practice of “red lining”, the consequence of the urban mapping project of the federal Home Owners Loan Corporation (HOLC) in 1933, during the Great Depression. The maps created by the HOLC were used by real estate lenders, particularly mortgage lenders, to assess lending risk (for excellent examples and history, search the Web under Virginia red lining). Virtually all properties in significantly populated U.S. cities were mapped, some 200 in all. Typically 4 or 5 different colored lines circumscribed areas to designate the risk. The highest risk areas were outlined with red ink and anyone who applied for a home loan in such an area was automatically declined. No other factors were taken into consideration. Minority citizens, especially ‘Negroes’ (the term used in the maps) were disproportionately victimized by “red lining”. For this and other obvious reasons the CRA was enacted.
The application of the Community Reinvestment Act calls for every bank to be assigned a score based on criteria centered on the institution’s lending practices, especially in areas it serves with a low socio-economic profile. Not surprisingly the scoring process is bureaucratically complicated and involves significant community participation. Lenders are understandably fearful of their score because failure to measure up can result in the penalty of their being prohibited from expanding, establishing new branches and new services. They won’t be able to compete. A virtual business death sentence.
As HUD Secretary, Cuomo viewed this CRA scoring assignment as an opportunity. So he and President Clinton turned the CRA on its head. In a reinterpretation of the purpose of the act, to eliminate ‘red lining”, they used it to coerce lenders into extending mortgage loans to high-risk, typically unqualified borrowers. Cuomo saw to it that HUD put significant pressure on lenders by threatening a low CRA score, forcing them to grant mortgages to “underserved” prospective buyers, the now infamous sub-prime mortgages that brought down the house in 2008. They reassured the banks that they need not worry, home loan insurers and purchasers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the huge Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs), would cover any losses. This was not technically true but events proved it to be so with the federal ‘bailout’ of those important GSEs after they failed in their attempt to live up to the implied guarantees.
Research has shown that this intimidating behavior did, in fact, enter into causing the financial debacle, but some historians say “only” in a minor way. In credit markets it doesn’t take very many rotten apples to ruin the whole bushel as we saw happened with mortgage backed securities that contained a handful of buried rotten sub-prime loans. Those loans all surfaced with the advent of a natural business cycle downturn. Hence the financial meltdown.
And some want Cuomo to run the country? Thanks no. Check please.
Tuck Aikin, is a retired consumer credit reporting industry professional.