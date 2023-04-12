As the manager of a water utility, I can attest that nothing is more important than ensuring the safety and quality of the drinking water we provide to our communities. Above all else, everything we do is directed toward that aim.

However, recent regulations proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will make that task more expensive and difficult to accomplish. The EPA’s draft proposal for Maximum Containment Levels (MCL’s) for several types of per- and polyfluroroalkyl substances (PFAS), which was released in mid-March, does nothing to help further the goal of safe drinking water. Instead, it will needlessly increase costs on water utilities by billions of dollars — money which will be diverted from necessary operations, maintenance, and upgrades, or be passed on to water consumers in the form of higher rates, or both.

Two types of PFAS the EPA rule aims to regulate – known as PFOA and PFOS – were phased out of production many years ago, and water utilities like ours have been actively, and successfully, working to dramatically reduce the prevalence of these substances in drinking water systems. The problem with the new EPA proposal is that it sets the MCL of these two substances at an unrealistically low level of 4 parts per trillion, without sufficient scientific backing or justification for doing so. With regards to several other PFAS chemicals this rule targets, it lumps substances affecting different health endpoints into a single ‘hazard index’ MCL, in violation of the EPA’s own guidance.

These arbitrary numbers were not established by rigorous testing or detailed research, and certainly not with any consideration as to the real-world impact on the water utilities, on whom the responsibility and liability will fall. In fact, much of the science surrounding the PFAS chemical group remains unsettled, including a lack of data, or even research, that suggests that levels anywhere near the ones prescribed in the draft regulation present threats to human health. Indeed, there has been substantial criticism from within the scientific community on the process used by the EPA to arrive at their figures. This has led to a great deal of contradictory, conflicting, and inconsistent guidelines and standards.

For example, The New York Department of Health sets the MCL for PFAS in drinking water at 10 parts per trillion; the World Health Organization sets it at 100 parts per trillion; Health Canada recommends 200 parts per trillion for PFOA and 600 parts per trillion for PFOS. Even the EPA as recently as 2016 recommended a limit of 70 parts per trillion.

The impact of the EPA arbitrarily setting such a strict limit — the lowest level that can be reliably measured for some PFAS compounds — will likely translate into a compliance nightmare. Such testing will presumably be expensive and time consuming and experts have already discussed the risks of laboratory bottlenecks should a whole new set of testing requirements be implemented under this new rule.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The cost to try and upgrade utilities with the advanced filtration systems will run into the billions of dollars. But if those levels are cemented into federal regulation, water utilities could suddenly find water that was perfectly safe to drink yesterday now considered a hazardous substance unless such an expensive investment is made. One estimate from the American Water Works Association found that more than 5,000 water systems will have to develop new water sources or install and operate new treatment while another 2,500 water systems will need to adjust existing PFAS treatment systems.

And once that investment is made, there remains the problem of how to dispose of the PFAS that is filtered out. The only viable option is to dispose of it in a landfill. Until proper disposal technologies are developed, it makes little sense for the EPA to impose unrealistically low MCLs and place that additional burden on water utilities.

All of this adds up to significant lifetime compliance costs for little if any return. Moreover, those costs will fall disproportionately to smaller and rural communities, pressuring stretched local budgets. Ultimately, at least part of the cost will undoubtedly be passed on to the consumer, with low-income users and communities hit the hardest.

Safety is, and must always be, paramount in the provision of our drinking water. This is best ensured by applying the best, most rigorously tested science, data, and research to the regulations which govern water. This commitment to safety is undermined by the imposition of arbitrary regulations which are unbacked by data and would be incredibly onerous to meet, such as these proposed PFAS MCL’s. The EPA should take a step back and reevaluate these proposed regulations, because the safety of our drinking water supply is too important to be subject to popular political whims.

Roy Heald is district manager for Security Water and Sanitation Districts near Colorado Springs.