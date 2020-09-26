Nazis are among us. Reading that you might think I’m talking about some obscure WWII propaganda to scare the citizens into buying war bonds. The truth is that Colorado Springs hosts an openly neo-Nazi group.
Formerly known as the Atomwaffen Division, they recently renamed as the National Socialist Order after several members were arrested (they’ll drop the Nazi iconography but not the ideology). The group is linked to five murders; this brought the hammer of the FBI on them and what was thought to be the death of the group. Unfortunately, these dregs dragged themselves back out of the gutter and are looking to once again recruit more Nazis in Colorado Springs.
In early September, a Colorado Springs Police report detailed a man in camouflage pants hanging up his NSO sticker onto businesses supporting Black Lives Matter. An LGBTQ+ owned business was targeted and described the man wearing black and red with a skull face mask; their stickers were sporting a swastika, Adolf Hitler, and racist garble. Funny that the Nazi would think wearing a mask for an ongoing pandemic is tyranny but wearing a skull mask because you’re a racist coward and member of a hate group is all right.
White supremacists call Colorado their home. While cities such as Boulder and Denver have been increasingly progressive, there is a significant portion of hateful groups stationed within Colorado. The Southern Poverty Law Center designated that 22 hate groups reside in Colorado as of 2019. Groups like the aforementioned Atomwaffen division and other infamous groups such as the Proud Boys inhabit Colorado and openly spread hate and incite violence. Colorado ranked third in the nation for white supremacist propaganda, according to the ADL, and white supremacist propaganda has seen a 128% increase nationally as of 2018. So why are Nazis and white supremacists suddenly becoming more emboldened?
The answer is that they have attached themselves to the broader conservative party. To rebrand, many of these hate groups are not forthright in their hatred and malice. Rather, they want to entice conservatives who share similar rhetoric and then further radicalize them once they slither into their grasp. Groups like the Atomwaffen division and Proud Boys are the attack dogs, a paramilitary force radicalized, armed, and trained to stoke the flames in which that will incite a second civil. You might not like it but Nazis, racists, supremacists, hate groups are out there. If we let them fester, they will only multiply, stimulated by the increasingly fascistic actions of our current government will lead to more being radicalized and political violence skyrocketing.
The Department of Homeland Security labeled white supremacy as the number one threat to national security in this nation. To act like this is nonexistent in this community is shameful.
Nazis do not deserve to be here. Their views are awful and have no place in our society. We should not be tolerant of the intolerant, free speech does not allow hate, and if they were to achieve their goal none of us would have any freedoms left. It doesn’t matter if there was only a single Nazi living in Colorado, one is one too many.
Letting these groups openly spread hate and recruit young impressionable outcasts to further strengthen their paramilitary forces is an open letter to all racists and hate groups that they are welcome into your neighborhood.
Would you let groups like ISIS or al-Qaida reside in Colorado? No, then why would you be OK with Nazis roaming around? We fought a war against the Nazis, so why are we allowing them to live beside us and spew their hateful rhetoric. Something needs to happen, call your representatives, call your mayor, hassle them and ask them why it is OK for Nazis to call Colorado Springs their home.
Sean Duffy is a political activist and writer who writes about politics, history, news and games.