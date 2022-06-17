On June 25, a hundred families in a neighborhood of a thousand homes will offer a million items for sale. They’ll use makeshift dress racks, lawn blankets, card tables, and remnant sheets of plywood balanced on driveway saw-horses. Shoppers will drive from Pueblo and Parker to peruse slightly worn wares while strolling the broad avenues of a historic district that has played a prominent role in Colorado Springs for 150 years.
For any ready to rummage, the Old North End Yard Sale will convert closet collections to unbeatable bargains. But in these tense times, this annual tradition also injects an element of community-building to an America many seem eager to pull apart.
All year, you have been hearing in the news that your neighbors hate you. They hate you for the color of your skin, for your politics, and for your religion (or lack thereof). They do not.
Real people who live on real streets in real towns feel fortunate to have neighbors like you. When they chat, while sorting through Aunt Gretta’s salad dishes, they rediscover that their day-to-day concerns are far more alike than the national pundits would have you believe. Safe streets, good schools, prosperous businesses, ample opportunities, hard work. Indeed, the more local discussions get, the more congenial and productive they become. It’s a concept Catholics call subsidiarity. And events like the Old North End Yard Sale highlight the causal connection between commerce and community.
You will see eager but mathematically challenged 8-year-olds tending lemonade stands with signs proudly proposing a cup of refreshment for “50 cents, or 2 for a dollar.” You’ll hear how a serviceable desk chair (“now just $10”) from the renters in the subdivided yellow Victorian was crucial to the completion of Gloria’s doctoral dissertation. The logo on a dollar T-shirt will reveal that your son and Wendy’s cousin attended the same high school 17 years ago. While haggling over a $20 basketball hoop, you’ll discover that Justin’s coach married the sister of the local bike shop owner. A $2 trowel will come with the tale of an area judge who got through Colorado College by waking daily at 3 a.m. to shovel coal into the boiler of that renovated 1899 bungalow in exchange for a basement sleeping berth.
This is not Walmart. There are no set prices that store managers must secure to avoid the wrath of corporate. Family vendors often will charge one price to folks who just want to buy, and another to folks willing to pause and visit. And the day’s hour is a crucial variable. Offer $20 for a $30 dresser at 9 a.m., and hear a polite no. Circle back at 2 and load it up for $10.
The Old North End is, of course, a relatively affluent part of town. Few families in this ZIP code “need” the $67.29 they will earn spending a Saturday shuffling Hall & Oates CDs, refurbished garden hoses, and carefully preserved Lego sets. But this event is not so much about money as it is about showing off their flowering median strips, period street lamps, and well-kept gardens. Many Old North End homes were built when the Cripple Creek mine was spewing new wealth, Spencer Penrose was modeling streetscapes after his favorite Parisian boulevards, and Gen. William Palmer was laying track for the Rio Grande Railroad. With so many towns of the Old West routinely bulldozed into modernity, Colorado Springs is fortunate to have this one square mile of its architectural history respected and preserved.
And the yard sale reinforces the often-ignored communal value of commercial exchange. Trading goods — across the Great Silk Road or a rickety picket fence — is, in the end, a cultural event. Most of us defaulted to Amazon for our “stuff” when the economy shut down for two years, but an online purchase includes no stories, no smiles, no lemonade. You can thoroughly supplant material goods and still fall short of genuine replacement value.
Events like the Old North End Yard Sale remind us where families come from and how neighborhoods are supposed to work. Through the practice of buying and selling, they convert commerce to a cultural ceremony, a communal episode. They make individuals of demographic cohorts. They remind us why we live in cities. They give us back each other.
Paul Dusseault is a speechwriter and resident of Colorado Springs’ Old North End neighborhood.